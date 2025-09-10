Around six families a week are turning to home education in North Northamptonshire, with council data suggesting there are no signs of the number slowing.

Councillors at the children, young person and education scrutiny committee meeting on Monday (September 8) heard that the number of children being taken out of school for elective home education (EHE) sat at 1,238 in June 2025, double what it was four years prior.

In England, education is compulsory, but school is not. The rise in home-educated children in the region mirrors a national trend since the pandemic, though North Northants Council (NNC) has had consistently higher proportions than regional and national levels.

Head of Inclusion at NNC, Annette Perrington, told members that the reasons children were being taken out of school were complex, but largely fell into three groups.

She explained that around a third of families indicated that they wanted to home educate because of philosophical or religious reasons, and another third because they are not satisfied with schools.

Ms Perrington said: “The growing one is just under a third, where parents are saying that they are concerned that their child has some mental health or some well-being issues, which are giving them concerns about attending school.

“They choose to electively home educate rather than go through that challenge every day. Those are the young people we can absolutely support and that’s what we need to be looking at.”

Currently, parents don’t have to tell councils that they are home-educating and local authorities cannot intervene, unless they have reason to believe there are matters relating to harm or a suitable education is not being offered.

The Children and Well-being Bill will seek to amend this through a mandatory register for EHE, which will also give the local authority additional powers.

Suspensions and exclusions

The meeting also noted that there is a similar pattern with more children being subject to suspensions and exclusions, leading to increasing numbers of young people in alternative provision and those who are identified with special educational needs and disabilities.

In NNC, both suspensions and exclusions are higher than national or regional levels, with a secondary school suspension rate of 21.42 locally, compared to 15.26 nationally. The inclusions officer added that the most common reason is still listed as ‘persistent disruptive behaviour’.

She said: “Some persistent disruptive behaviour may be because of an educational need, in which case you have to look at whether that behaviour is something a young person has a choice over.

“We have to look, and schools have to look and consider, is there any support to the child or to the family that could help before the very big decision to permanently exclude a child has taken place.

" That early intervention, unfortunately, is one of those aspects that is not a statutory function and often is the bit that goes first.”

The NNC report added that there is a challenge with the number of specialist places available, and family hubs not yet being fully in place, which is impacting some mainstream schools’ ability to meet complex needs.

“Place-planning takes a long time, building a school takes a long time, and I know that the council has supported some capital funding for this,” Ms Perrington said, “Where you have sufficiency of places, then you can see some of the positive impact that does come through.”

An expression of interest exercise is currently under way with mainstream settings to invite them to grow more specialist placements.

NNC has marked an ambition to grow up to 800 new SEN unit places by 2032/33.

According to the authority, a plan to improve school attendance is also in development, which will look at upskilling school staff through SENCO networks and better partnerships with mental health support teams, CAMHS, speech and language therapy and other locally based youth mentoring services.