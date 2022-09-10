Weldon Village Academy

A brand new school near Corby is set to open next September.

The Meridian Trust, which will run Weldon Village Academy, has announced that admissions are now open for the school being built off Oundle Road, near Weldon.

A series of open evenings for the first intake area due to take place soon.

What’s the new school going to be like?

Weldon Village Academy will be a co-educational secondary school which is due to open in September 2023, will be run by Meridian Trust and located on land near Weldon. It’s being built to try to plug the gap in secondary school places in North Northamptonshire.

The school will serve students from across the whole of Corby and surrounding villages. Once complete, it will be an eight form entry secondary school and sixth form. The school will provide a total of 1,500 school places, including 300 students within the sixth. The first intake is for year seven from September 2023.

Work has progressed over the summer with many buildings on the site beginning to take shape with windows, external walls and roofing in place.

The new three storey school building will feature two teaching wings stemming from the main building spine, creating a protected courtyard. There will also be sports and recreation facilities that will include a sports hall, a four court multi-use games area, two full-sized football

pitches and three five-a-side pitches.

When are the open evenings?

- Tuesday, September 13, from 5pm to 5.45pm at Stanion Primary School (for Stanion Primary

School and Brigstock Primary School students)

- Thursday, September 15, from 6.30pm to 7.15pm at Priors Hall School (Priors Hall students and

surrounding area)

- Thursday, September 22, from 5pm to 5.45pm at Weldon CE Primary School (Weldon Primary

School students)

- Thursday, September 29, from 5pm to 5.45pm at Weldon CE Primary (everyone welcome from

Weldon and surrounding areas)

Who can apply?

Anyone in year six at primary school can apply for a place. Initially, 120 places will be allocated for the first intake, eventually rising to 240 pupils per year group in future intakes.

Priority will be given to looked-after children and then all others. Should there be over-subscription, those who live closest to the school will be allocated places first.

You can apply here

Sarah Wilson, Executive Principal at Meridian Trust, said: “We are very pleased to be able to host these open evenings for prospective year seven pupils and parents and thank the individual schools who are hosting each event for their community.

“Visitors will be able to learn all about our vision for Weldon Village Academy and its many benefits.

“The project team is doing a tremendous job with the build of the school. It is really starting to take shape and we are greatly looking forward to the time when it opens.”

Supporting the community is a major objective for the project and in recent months BAM Construct has invited T-Level students from Bedford College on site to support them with their training and studies.