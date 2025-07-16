Aldwincle Pre-School good results in all key areas

Aldwincle Pre-School staff

"Children thoroughly enjoy spending time at this nurturing and welcoming Pre-School"

On 10th June 2025 Aldwincle Pre-School set in the beautiful village of Aldwincle, Northamptonshire received a Good rating in all key areas from Ofsted.

The report specially highlighted the "high expectations staff have for all children" and the "positive attitudes children have to learning" "There is a strong focus on developing communication skills and high quality learning opportunities"

Commenting on the Ofsted day Manager Christie Wright said "It was such a positive experience for both children and staff. We were able to show what a wonderful setting we have. I am so proud of my team!"

Aldwincle Pre-School children

What makes our report the most special is that the inspector specifically highlighted how nurturing and welcoming our setting is and the confidence, trust and support our children have in staff.

Laura Elvin Chairperson of Aldwincle Pre-School and parent of 8 years said " I am so proud of the whole team who work so hard every day. Their passion for the Early Years and what they do shines through every single day and the bond the staff have with the children and their families is unmatched"

To our incredible families past and present thank you we cannot wait to keep shining!

Full Ofsted report can be read here