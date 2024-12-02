A shared passion for helping young people thrive

While this year’s Northamptonshire Education Awards proved a glittering celebration of the passion, dedication and achievements of hundreds of people throughout the county’s education sector, it was also a moment to recognise the other side of nurturing and developing our young learners.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than 450 guests – made up of finalists, their friends and colleagues, sponsors, judges and invited guests – gathered at The County Ground, home of Northamptonshire County Cricket, to hear the winners announced. Schools, teams and individuals proudly stepped up to receive their awards and share their successes.

First up, however, was the Judges’ Special Award, instigated this year at the request of the judging panel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The recipient was Matt Coleman, Deputy Chief Executive Officer at Nene Education Trust, whose pioneering work with schools not only within the trust but in the wider education community, has put young people’s mental health at the centre of the educational focus. Following the tragic suicide of one of his students, Matt set about implementing change by raising awareness in all schools about suicide awareness and promoting mental health training all staff.

The winners celebrate.

Earlier in the evening, it had been announced that the mental health and suicide prevention charity Kelly’s Heroes would be the awards’ charity partner.

After receiving his award, Matt Coleman said: “I think the main message is about how we use something so tragic as a catalyst for good. We can actually see how what we do is impacting on young people and how important it is to have suicide awareness as part of the National Curriculum. And we’re having serious, ongoing talks with the DfE about making that happen, it might be a few years down the line, but I think it will happen.

“There’s still some real challenges out there but I’m proud that we’ve shone a light on it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Iain Stirling, comedian and the voice of TV’s Love Island, hosted the evening, taking to the stage after the guests had enjoyed a drinks reception and dinner.

Lifetime achievement award winner Patrick Leavey speaks after receiving his award.

First up on stage to pick up her award was Lydia Hadaway from Stanwick Primary School, who was named Maths Team or Teacher. The judges had commented on how Lydia’s enthusiasm and obvious love for maths had shone through her application.

From there, the awards recognised the work of teachers, teams within schools and colleges and the schools themselves as, among others, Nicola Holland from Billing Brook School was named IT Champion and Dan Rosser took the Headteacher of the Year Award back to Wootton Park School.

This year’s Lifetime Achievement Award went to Patrick Leavey from Northampton College.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After thanking his family for their support, Patrick said: “I want to thank my colleagues for their kind words, it has been a privilege to work with such fantastic, dedicated people, those very special colleagues and friends who are here with me this evening.”

The winners at the Northamptonshire Education Awards 2024.

Although nominated for a number of awards, Blisworth Primary School had to wait until almost the end of proceedings to find out that it had been chosen as the Overall School of the Year for 2024. The judges chose the school because they felt that although it hadn’t taken any category awards, the comments they had read about how the school excels over a number of different areas deserved recognition.

Ben Thomas, Managing Director of All Things Business, the organisers of the Northamptonshire Education Awards, said: “We, as a company, reinforce the message over and over again the business needs education and education needs business.

“And that’s why nights like this are so important. Yes, it can be tough in the education sector and it certainly hasn’t been easy for anyone over the past few years. But it’s also a community, with schools and professionals supporting one another and being there for one another and coming together to celebrate each other’s achievements.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Find out more about the Northamptonshire Education Awards at https://awards.allthingsbusiness.co.uk/nea/

NEAs – The Winners

Maths Team/Teacher of the Year

Sponsored by J Sweeney Accountants

Lydia Hadaway – Stanwick Primary School

English Team/Teacher of the Year

Sponsored by DFA Law

ESOL & Adult English – The Bedford College Group

Environmental & Sustainability Award

Sponsored by Apertus Group

ECO Team – St Luke’s CE Primary School

IT Champion

Sponsored by easipc

Nicola Holland – Billing Brook School

STEM Award

Sponsored by David Williams IFA Mortgage & Insurance Ltd

STEM Team – Northampton Academy

SEND Team/School of the Year

Sponsored by Creating Tomorrow College

Billing Brook School

Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Champion

Sponsored by GIANT

Laura Stewart – Sir Christopher Hatton Academy

School Business Manager of the Year

Sponsored by Bechtle

Laura Patey-Smith – Wren Spinney School

Headteacher of the Year

Sponsored by Form Five

Dan Rosser – Wootton Park School

Unsung Hero

Sponsored by Speakers for Schools

Inderjit Jutla – East Hunsbury Primary School

Primary School of the Year

Sponsored by Sign In App

Olympic Primary School

Secondary School of the Year

Sponsored by Learning and Skills Academy CIC

Northampton School for Boys

Lifetime Achievement Award

Sponsored by All Things Business

Patrick Leavey – Northampton College

Overall School of the Year

Sponsored by The Qube Modular Buildings

Blisworth Primary School

The Judges’ Special Award

Matt Coleman – Nene Education Trust