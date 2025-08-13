A ‘royal’ result during Clearing for student Prince

Adult Nursing student Prince switched to a degree at University of Northampton and his worries were taken away after calling our Clearing Helpline.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Not every A Level, T Level, or BTEC student gets the grades they hoped for, but Clearing offers them a second reach toward their dream degree.

Clearing also means students who have changed their mind about their preferred course can ‘switch’ to another either with the same university or they can move to another place to study.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of those young people is Prince Asiedu, who was living in London having studied for his qualifications at a college there. Originally down to study midwifery, he decided to switch to Adult Nursing at University of Northampton, meaning a quick call to UON’s friendly Helpline team.

UON Adult Nursing student Prince Asiedu gives the thumbs up for our Clearing Helpline.

Prince says: “I had several projects to complete that I needed to get a Distinction or a Merit in. I felt quite tense on results day as universities have entry requirements to study with them, but thankfully I achieved good results.

“But I had already had a change of mind about my first choice of degree, midwifery, so I needed to call University of Northampton through Clearing.

“My Clearing experience was fast and easy. The person I spoke to was very helpful, making it a positive call. I was anxious before I dialled them, but if I’d known how supportive the University was going to be, I would have been much more relaxed!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My course is going well. I love the fact that most of my lecturers are still working as nurses and they share up to date experiences of their roles, giving me a real sense of what it is like to be a nurse. I’m getting more and more interested day by day and am excited about my future.”

University of Northampton’s Clearing Helpline is 01604 214 808 and is open from 9am-5pm most days between now and Friday 17 October. There’s more information on our website.

Would-be students can also come along to one of the University’s Open Days; the next one will be on Saturday 16 August.