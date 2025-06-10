A Night to Remember: KS3 Music Recital showcases budding talent at Weavers Academy

On Tuesday 10th June, Weavers Academy’s Music Department proudly hosted its Key Stage 3 Recital Evening – a heartwarming and inspiring celebration of musical talent, growth, and courage.

Students from Years 7, 8 and 9 took to the stage to perform solo pieces in front of an appreciative audience of family, friends, and staff. The evening featured a wide variety of instruments, including flute, saxophone, violin, drums, piano, guitar, and bass guitar, reflecting the diversity and enthusiasm of our young musicians.

For many students, this was their very first time performing in front of an audience – a daunting but deeply rewarding experience. Some had only been learning their instruments for a matter of weeks, while others confidently played at Grade 3 level. Regardless of experience, every performance was met with applause, encouragement, and admiration.

The recital was a shining example of the nurturing and supportive ethos at the heart of Weavers Academy’s Music Department. One parent in the audience commented:

Brooke Perkins

"It was such a lovely evening. You could really feel how supportive the department is – every student, no matter their level, was made to feel proud and valued. It’s wonderful to see young people encouraged like this."

Students also reflected on their experience, including one Year 7 performer who had only recently picked up their instrument:

"I was really nervous before I went on – my hands were shaking! But once I started playing and everyone clapped, it didn’t feel so scary anymore. I’m really glad I did it."

The evening ended on a high note, with students leaving the stage with beaming smiles, newfound confidence, and a sense of achievement that will last well beyond the final note.

At Weavers Academy, we’re committed to celebrating every student’s journey – from first note to final bow.