A Little Princess staged at Desborough Infant and Junior schools
Children at Havelock Schools in Desborough, part of the Pathfinder Schools family, experienced a “spellbinding” performance of the classic novel, A Little Princess, this week – all from the convenience of their school hall.
A specialist team from M&M Theatrical Productions, the country’s largest provider of theatre-in-education, set-up their pop-up stage, with professional lighting and props, in just an hour, transforming the hall into a 1900s boarding school.
The pupils saw heroine Sara (the Little Princess) and friends, along with the haughty headmistress Miss Minchin, brought to life, and enjoyed seeing favourite scenes acted out.
Later, years 5 and 6 took part in a special workshop to further enrich their understanding of the book.
Rachel Kiziak, Executive Headteacher, Havelock Schools, said: “There is nothing like live theatre to bring a story to life and M&M Theatre Production’s performance of the much-loved A Little Princess was absolutely spellbinding.
"The children were all enraptured by the superb set, fantastic costumes and amazing acting. Having the convenience of seeing all this in our own school hall was incredible.
"The whole experience, when accompanied by the enriching workshops, have deepened their learning of this classic piece of literature. Thank you to the cast and crew for a very memorable day.”