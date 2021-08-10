A-Level results day 2021: All the stories from Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and East Northants schools

Summer 2021 grades have been determined by teachers

Nervous A-Level students are today receiving their results.

They are being released earlier in the month than usual, and like last year will not be based on exams due to Covid.

We will be updating this article with stories from schools across north Northamptonshire throughout the day.

Students at the Sir Christopher Hatton Academy in Wellingborough have today received their A-Level results.

Co-principals Nick Salisbury and Alastair Mitchell said: "The staff of Sir Christopher Hatton Academy would like to congratulate all students on their hard work, focus and determination over what has been a challenging period. The 2021 Year 13 cohort have worked with great dedication and contributed widely to the whole academy. We wish them all the very best as they prepare for their future endeavours."

More than a third of students who have applied to universities have obtained a place at the prestigious Russell Group of universities. A number of students are also commencing Apprenticeships.

Notable students include:

Akash Kumar Badhan will be reading Biomedical Science at University College London; Arpana Kumari will be undertaking a 1-year apprenticeship at Great Glenns and will then go on to read Politics, Philosophy and Ethics at University of Liverpool; Christopher Price will be undertaking an apprenticeship with the Police force; Chloe Swales will be completing an apprenticeship in Marketing at the Encounter Group; Dev Patel will be reading Economics at Loughborough University; Dua Rehman – Iqbal will be reading Law and Politics at Royal Holloway University; Gauri Patel will be reading Design Engineering at Aston University;

Harry McWilliam will be reading Engineering at the University of Oxford; Jodie Rice will be reading English at the University of Birmingham; Neha Dholakia will be reading Mathematics at the University of Warwick; Saahil Kanabar will be reading Civil Engineering with a placement year at Loughborough University; Sally Wilson will be reading Fine art at the University of Northampton; Shiv Dhanji will be reading Mathematic Physics at University of Warwick; Tarun Mistry will be reading Pure Mathematics at Imperial College London; Thomas Kenwright will be reading Physiotherapy at the University of Birmingham; Vieanna Bhundia will be reading Law at Newcastle University.

Sixth form students at Kettering Buccleuch Academy are celebrating after securing places at some the UK’s top universities, with two students on their way to the Universities of Oxford and Cambridge.

Among those celebrating today is Esele Okondo, who will be taking up a place at the University of Oxford to read medicine, and Frankjel Hernandez, who will be joining the University of Cambridge to read natural sciences.

Esele said: “It’s been an amazing journey at KBA. I am absolutely over the moon with my result. I would like to thank all the staff at KBA, as without their support today wouldn’t have been possible. The next step for me is the University of Oxford to read Medicine.”

Frankjel said: “I am so pleased with my results and excited for my next adventure in Cambridge. Thank you to all the staff at KBA – without their support and guidance I would not have been able to achieve this dream goal.”

Also taking up places at Russell Group universities are:

Uday Singh who will be joining Imperial College London to study Aeronautical Science;

Megan Miller who will be joining King's College London to study History;

Lauren Steventon who will be joining Durham University to study Geography;

Luke Bagshaw who will be joining the University of Warwick to study Maths;

Holly Kilsby who will be joining the University of Manchester to study Adult Nursing.

Principal Dino Di Salvo said: “Congratulations to all our sixth formers on securing an excellent set of offers – including Esele and Frankjel’s exceptional places at the Universities of Oxford and Cambridge. We are incredibly proud of the ongoing fortitude our students have shown in the face of the pandemic and for the way they have navigated their A Level studies with maturity beyond their years.

“I am incredibly grateful to the sixth form team for the enduring support and guidance they have provided to students over the last two years. They have gone above and beyond to ensure our young people have everything they need to successfully take the next steps in their lives, whether that is by going to university or entering the world of work. I have no doubt that all our sixth formers have very bright futures ahead of them and I wish them all the best of luck.”

Sixth-formers at Lodge Park Academy, Corby, are celebrating today after receiving their long-awaited A-Level and Level 3 Vocational results.

Amongst the students celebrating were Head Girl, Katie Erridge, who has achieved Distinction *Distinction* in Cambridge Technical in Information Technology, A in Psychology and A in English Literature. Katie said: "I am ecstatic to gain these grades. I have been so supported here at Lodge Park Academy. I had considered going to a different sixth form after Year 11, but I am so glad I stayed. No matter what happened, the teachers here always helped me to feel secure and reassure me that it was all going to be OK.” Katie is going on to study Primary Education at Durham University.

Celebrating alongside Katie was Natalie Huggart, who has achieved A* in Psychology, Distinction *Distinction* in Cambridge Technical in Information Technology and Distinction* in Business. Natalie is going to study Business Management and Accounting at University of York. Shesaid: “I really doubted myself, so these results are such a relief. I’m really pleased, and appreciative of all the support I’ve had.” Mr York, Head of Sixth Form, said ”Natalie has achieved an absolutely amazing set of results despite all the obstacles. I am delighted that she will now be able to carry on her journey at university and am so proud of her achievements.”

Another happy student, Abe Gallagher, has decided to consider a range of options until he ‘finds his calling’. Abe achieved A* in Art and Design, A* in English Language and A in English Literature. Abe said; "I’ve proved to myself that I’m good at writing and that I have a creative eye, so I’m excited to spend some time exploring all the options and then making a choice that’s right for me.”

Mr York, Head of Sixth Form, said, ”Abe has worked tirelessly to achieve these outcomes and I am delighted that his efforts have been rewarded highly. I wish him every success in finding his calling.”

One Year 13 student who feels she has already found her calling is Daisy Burgin. Daisy is currently working full time as a Learning Support Assistant at The Red Kite Special Academy in Corby, supporting children with disabilities. Daisy is deferring her place at De Montfort to study Education because she wants to spend a year gaining valuable experience. Daisy achieved A in Psychology, Distinction *Distinction* in Cambridge Technical Information Technology and Distinction* in Health and Social Care. Daisy said, “I’ve had great teachers here at Lodge Park Academy and I’ve loved the Sixth Form. Even though we’ve had a tough time with the pandemic, the closeness of the sixth form team has been really helpful.”

Students at Prince William School in Oundle have achieved an outstanding set of A level results, despite the disruption to their studies caused by Covid-19.

A total of 34 per cent of all grades were A*or A and 83 per cent were A* to C.

Highest attaining students were: Lucy Seymour: 3 A*s and A* in EPQ; Emily Robertshaw: 2 A*s, 1 A and A* in EPQ; Molly Beverly: 3 A*s; Leah Longfoot: 3 A*s 82 per cent of the cohort applied to go to university and 98 per cent have attained the grades they needed to secure their place, including some who have had to overcome extremely difficult personal circumstances.

Students are going to read a range of subjects, such as English, Engineering, History, Law, Medicine, and Politics, at a variety of universities including Birmingham, Bristol, Liverpool, Nottingham, Sheffield, and Southampton, and Emily Robertshaw is going to Cambridge University to read Law.

Headteacher Elizabeth Dormor said: “We are delighted to be able to announce another excellent set of A level results. It has been another incredibly difficult year and our students have had to have tremendous resilience. The grades they have received today demonstrate their hard work and dedication to their studies during their time in the sixth form here at Prince William School.”

Students at Moulton College are celebrating after receiving an astounding set of BTEC results.

More than 700 students at the college studied for their BTEC qualification this year, with 99 per cent achieving a pass. The success of the college’s National Extended Diploma courses has been particularly impressive with 38 per cent achieving a distinction or higher. The number of students achieving a triple distinction, equivalent to three A* grades at A-Level was 10 per cent.

Vice-principal John O’Shea said: “These results are outstanding, and testament to the hard work of our students and staff over the past year. We’ve invested heavily in our teaching and learning, and the quality of our courses and it’s wonderful to see this reflected in these results. Huge congratulations to all of our students.

“The students have and will always be at the centre of everything we do at Moulton College, and our approach over the pandemic has without doubt influenced the results received. Today’s results, coupled with our 99 per cent pass rate in January demonstrates the work we’re doing to ensure our students achieve their potential, and enter their chosen sector with a competitive edge.”

Despite a challenging year, students and staff at Kettering Science Academy, part of Brooke Weston Trust, are celebrating A-Level results day success.

Principal Tony Segalini said: “We are so pleased with our students’ achievements during what has been an incredibly difficult few years. Despite having to balance restrictions alongside their studies, students have not let this negatively impact their education and their excellent results speak for themselves.

“Alongside the positive comments in our recent Ofsted monitoring inspection, these results show that we are continuing to make significant progress as a school. I couldn’t be prouder of our caring and encouraging school community, which has our students at the heart of everything we do and we have continued to support them all to be the best they can be”

Noticeable successes included:

Connor Perkis achieved five A*s (Maths, Further maths, Physics, Computer Science, EPQ) and is off to University of York to study Computer Science.

Amy Dimmock achieved three A*s (Biology, Chemistry, Psychology) and is off to University of Hertfordshire to study paramedic Science.

Sara Dinu achieved two A*s and an A (Biology, Chemistry, Maths) and is off to University of East Anglia to study medicine.

Petra Horvath achieved two A*s and an A (Law, Geography, English) and is off to University of York to study Law.

Ben Walpole achieved an A* and two As (Chemistry, Biology, Maths) and is off to university of York to study Chemistry.

Nermeen Symon Ghouri achieved three As (biology, Chemistry, Maths) and is off to De Montfort university to study pharmacy.

Andrei Bratu achieved three As and a B (Biology, Chemistry, EPQ, Psychology) and is off to Southampton to study cardiac Physiology.

To find out more about Kettering Science Academy, visit: www.ketteringscienceacademy.org/A spokesman for Southfield School, Kettering, said: "We are delighted to announce a fantastic set of results for our students in their A-Levels and other qualifications this summer.

"We have been incredibly impressed by their resilience and strength of character throughout this most challenging of years. All of our students have secured destinations after leaving our sixth form."

Headteacher Steph Roberts said: “We are immensely proud of the achievements of our students, especially after such a difficult and disrupted year. They, and our staff, have worked tirelessly to ensure they have progressed on to further education and study. On behalf of our school community, I wish them all the best for the future and look forward to hearing about their future success.”

Pupils and staff at Kingswood Secondary Academy, in Corby, are rejoicing after receiving their A-Level grades today.

The Academy is pleased to announce a year of fantastic results for pupils despite the challenges of the pandemic, and many are now preparing to head into their chosen universities, apprenticeships or employment this September.

While all pupils have done incredibly well, there are some standout individual achievements. These include:

Head Girl, Leona Atkins, who achieved three A* grades in biology, English literature and physical education. She has secured her place to study sport and exercise science at the prestigious Loughborough University.

Denisa Bocskay who achieved one A* and two A grades in English language and literature, history and social science. Denisa has secured her place to study law at Royal Holloway, University of London.

Head Boy, Mateus Ferreira, who achieved one A*, one A and two B grades in Portuguese, history, biology and chemistry and will now study medicine at the University of Leeds.

Sisters, Barbara Nakavurma and Bridget Nabuufu. Barbara achieved two A*s and one A grade in biology, mathematics and chemistry and will study medicine in the future. Bridget successfully achieved one A*, one A and one B grade in English literature, social sciences and history and will study law in the future.

Cain Nar who achieved one A grade, one B grade and one distinction in English language and literature, social science and business studies. Cain will now study architecture at Birmingham City University.

Principal Michelle Newman said: “We are delighted to see our pupils receive such brilliant A-Level results today. Over the last two years, they have worked so hard, and it is a pleasure to see their joy and excitement as they receive the grades they need to embark on their next steps, whether that be higher education, employment or apprenticeships.

“It has been a challenging year for so many in our community and I would like to extend our heartfelt thank you to everyone who has supported the Academy and our pupils. We are now looking forward to the next academic year and welcoming back all our young people to the Academy.”

Students at Huxlow Science College in Irthlingborough are today (Tuesday) celebrating some outstanding A-Level and BTEC results.

Year on year, Huxlow students achieve exceptional post-16 results in science and other curriculum areas, and this year is no exception, with the high grades across the curriculum.

BTEC vocational students performed particularly well in sport and applied science.

A school spokesman said: "We are delighted that students who have studied towards their A-Levels and BTECs for two years in unprecedented times have achieved the outcomes that they deserve.

"It is down to the hard work of both students and staff. We have offered high quality careers advice to ensure that all students have studied courses that are well tailored to their talents and aspirations.

"Fantastic results in BTEC including triple distinction stars have paved the way to courses such as masters of nursing, biomedical science, social work and sport and exercise science. Excellent A-Level results have enabled students to study psychological and behavioral sciences, nursing, medicine, business, chemistry, aerospace, criminology, teaching, philosophy, politics and economics, fashion business and management, product design and technology at amazing universities such as Cambridge, Glasgow, Leeds, York and Nottingham, along with other competitive universities such as Loughborough and Birmingham, Bristol, Kings College London and London Met."

At Oundle School 35 per cent of grades awarded were at A* or equivalent, with 68 per cent A*A and 91% A*–B.

A high proportion of pupils immediately secured a place at one of their chosen universities, with all Oxbridge candidates confirming their offered places on the day of results.

Topping the cohort were several outstanding performances, notably from Jack Campbell, Head of School, who secured three A* and two D1s (grades which identify the highest performers in Pre-U qualifications) and Brioni Leung, who achieved five A*s.

Sarah Kerr-Dineen, Head of Oundle School, said: “These fine results are richly deserved by a group of young people who have shown extraordinary determination and resilience throughout their sixth form years: we are immensely proud of them.”

Kimbolton School, just over the border in Cambridgeshire, takes a number of pupils from this county.

Exam boards have today awarded Kimbolton students 68.9% at A*/A, 87.6% at A* to B with a 100% pass rate.

Headmaster Jonathan Belbin said: “Against a backdrop of a global pandemic which put students, parents and teachers under immense pressure - plus the ever-changing advice about the grading system to be deployed by schools - students across the country have had to show resilience, adaptability and flexibility on another level.