A calm corner for curious minds: new gazebo for Weldon CE Primary

Lochlan and Olivia doing the honours at the official opening of the new gazebo.

Weldon CE Primary School has unveiled its brand-new outdoor gazebo, creating a calm and welcoming space for pupils to enjoy throughout the school day.

The wooden gazebo, installed on the school’s playground, is already proving popular with children who want a quiet alternative to the hustle and bustle of playtime. It will also serve as an additional outdoor learning area, offering opportunities for small group reading, storytelling and reflection.

The project was made possible thanks to the wonderful support of the school community and local partners. The school’s Parent, Friends and Teachers Association (PFTA) raised £5,000 through a series of fundraising activities and events, while Weldon Parish Council generously provided a £5,000 grant to help bring the project to life.

The gazebo was officially opened by two former pupils of Weldon CE Primary, Lochlan Kilminster and Olivia Forshaw, who are now at nearby Weldon Village Academy. They were last year’s School Council chair and treasurer and led the fundraising initiative that helped turn the project from an idea into reality.

The gazebo provides a calm space for children.

Weldon CE Primary principal Lesley Middleton said: “We are delighted to now have this new outdoor space for the children to enjoy. Not every child enjoys running around at playtime and this will give those who need it a calm space. Friends can share reading a story together or just have a quiet moment to themselves.”

“Once again, a huge thank-you to our PFTA and Weldon Parish Council for making this possible. Their generosity and support have helped us create a wonderful new space that will benefit our children for years to come. It’s lovely to see our pupils using it already!”

All the children and adults at Weldon CE Primary, which is part of the Peterborough Diocese Educational Trust (PDET), are looking forward to making the most of the new space throughout the year, with plans to use it for outdoor lessons, small group activities and other special events.