95 per cent get one of their preferences as secondary school places allocated in north Northamptonshire

A total of 4,225 secondary school places have been allocated to pupils across the north of the county.

95.2 per cent of applicants have been allocated one of their preferred schools – the same percentage to the number of children getting a place at a preference school in 2022.

80.05 per cent of applicants – 3,382 children – have been allocated a place at their first preference – a slightly lower percentage than last year (81.7 per cent in 2022).

File picture

12.1 per cent of applicants have been allocated a place at their second preference (10.2 per cent in 2022), while 3.05 per cent have been allocated a place at their third preference (3.3 per cent in 2022).

However, this means 4.8 per cent did not get any of their preferences.

Families who applied for their secondary school place online and within the deadline are able to check their offer on the council’s website at https://www.northnorthants.gov.uk/school-admissions.

Cllr Scott Edwards, North Northamptonshire Council’s executive member for children, families, education and skills, said: “I’m delighted that we are seeing consistency in the number of children being allocated one of their preferred schools.

“Meanwhile, we continue to work hard to create additional school places across North Northamptonshire to meet the demand caused by our growing population.

“New schools are being built and we are expanding existing sites across the area.”

Cllr Jason Smithers, leader of the council, said: “I wish all the children well as they embark on this next stage of their education.

“Supporting children in their education is a priority for the council and moving up to secondary school is a big step on this journey.”

More people than ever before made their applications online – now at 99 per cent and up from 98.8 per cent in 2022.

Any parent has the right to appeal (through the independent appeals process) against refusal of a place at any school for which they have applied.

The next round of secondary school place allocations (for late applicants) will take place in April.