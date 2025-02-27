Whether they live in Northampton, Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough, or elsewhere, Northamptonshire students who dream of university have plenty of great options when it comes to schools for sitting their A Levels.

Earlier this month, the Government released the latest performance figures for state-funded sixth form colleges and secondary schools, meaning England’s top A Level performers of 2024 have now been named . We’ve used this new data to compare how schools across North and West Northamptonshire did - to create a league table of the county’s stand-out sixth forms for A Levels in the 2023/24 school year.

They have been ranked by their A Level performance point scores, a unique measurement derived from exam results that gives them a score out of 60. You’ll also see the overall ‘average grades’ each school’s students achieved across their A Level entries - and we’ve only included those with at least a C+ average.

We also checked that each school included had an overall Ofsted rating of ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ before this measure was recently dropped , or, if they’ve been inspected more recently, had at least ‘good’ grades across the board. This means that the quality of education provided, student behaviour and attitudes, school leadership and management and student safeguarding were all found to meet or exceed government standards last time the school was inspected.

Here were the 11 state sixth forms from across Northamptonshire that made the grade:

1 . Northampton School for Boys This is a boys' secondary academy and sixth form in Northampton. It was formerly rated 'outstanding' overall by Ofsted. In the 2023/24 academic year, it had an A Level point score of 39.06 - giving it an average grade of B.

2 . Northampton Academy This is a Christian secondary academy and sixth form, also in Northampton. It too was formerly rated 'outstanding' overall by Ofsted. In the 2023/24 academic year, it had an A Level point score of 38.03 - giving it an average grade of B-.

3 . Kettering Buccleuch Academy This is a Christian all-through academy school in Kettering, North Northamptonshire. It was formerly rated 'good' overall by Ofsted. In the 2023/24 academic year, it had an A Level point score of 37.71 - giving it an average grade of B-.