Review: Fasten your seatbelts for day of family fun at Silverstone's state-of-the-art driving simulator

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Racing fans of all ages are invited to fasten their seat belts and experience life in the fast lane at Silverstone Museum.

The museum has just launched its brand new simulator suite...and I was lucky enough to step into the driver’s seat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Seven state-of-the-art sims are situated in a new futuristic style, custom-built space at the venue.

Dare you drive the simulator?

The sim suite is exclusively designed to entertain everyone from motorsport fans and pro-gamers to museum visitors seeking an exhilarating and adrenaline-fuelled unique experience.

Once everyone had practised, there was qualifying which consisted of four laps to find the best times.

Alas, I didn’t qualify but had a great time competing and talking to the other participants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The final rounds were very exciting as all seven simulators were being used in the same race.

One of the exhibits at Silverstone Museum.

There were lots of interactive displays for adults and children covering motor racing and aviation, as Silverstone

was an airfield prior to becoming a motor racing circuit in 1948 hosting the 1948 British Grand Prix in

front of an estimated 100,000 people.

There’s lots to see and do at the museum and I’d recommend it as an educational and fun day out for all the family.

Book in advance online for your best ticket prices. Standard walk-up price is £25 on the day.