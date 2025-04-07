Northamptonshire MP visits a progressive livestock farm as part of the NFU Food and Farming Fellowship scheme

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

MP Mike Reader joined other politicians on an NFU scheme and saw first-hand a commercial farm that is driving efficiency, pushing the boundaries of sustainable beef production.

The Northampton South MP joined a group from all political parties to visit ABP UK’s demonstration farm, a 380-acre farm on the Shropshire / Staffordshire border, as part of the NFU Food and Farming Fellowship Scheme.

The NFU scheme launched last year in partnership with sponsoring organisations ABP UK, Agricultural Industries Confederation (AIC), Arla Foods, Barfoots, the British Egg Industry Council (BEIC) and Fareshare, showcases the industry and enables participating MPs to see first-hand how sustainable and affordable food gets from field to fork.

ABP UK sponsored the visit on 4 April to their flagship demonstration facility, which is a mixed livestock, grassland and arable business, managed by East Shropshire NFU member Andrew Macleod.

In the cattle sheds at the ABP demonstration farm.

Talks were had on what is needed for sustainable beef and lamb production to flourish going forward, as well as the work being done to drive environmental benefits at a business and industry level.

MPs discussed the importance of healthy soil, the value of grassland and found out more about the activities that are being conducted to drive positive environmental objectives, while further improving their beef production footprint.

NFU livestock board chair David Barton said: “Now more than ever it remains essential we continue to engage with our politicians and give them the tools, knowledge and understanding needed so they are able to highlight the critical role of food security in delivering national security and the growth and investment required for the future of British farming.

“The MPs will speak up in their constituencies but also in Westminster on some of the big issues impacting our industry which forms the backbone of the UK’s largest manufacturing sector – food and drink – contributing more than £146 billion to the economy.

MPs on farm as part of the livestock visit.

“Farmers and growers need that commitment and support from Westminster so they can continue producing safe, sustainable and affordable homegrown food alongside caring for the environment and ultimately remaining viable for generations to come.”

Bob Carnell, of ABP UK, said: “We are proud to work with the NFU and share with MPs the immense contributions our farmers make to our food supply, environment and economy.

“We were delighted to showcase how sustainability is at the core of what farmers do and how it is at the heart of modern food manufacturing businesses.

“Our 6,000 UK colleagues turn the very best of British farming into the very best British beef and lamb, enjoyed by millions of consumers every week.

“We were excited to share our knowledge, passion and expertise at our demonstration farm in Shropshire, bringing to life the vast potential of our sector, which enjoys fantastic recognition for quality and sustainability among our consumers.”

British red meat is produced to some of the highest welfare and environmentally sustainable standards in the world.

In Britain, most livestock is grazed on extensive grass-based systems and greenhouse gas emissions from UK beef are about half the global average.

Our extensively grazed pastures provide habitat for wildlife, while actively managed pastures take carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and store it.

Red meat and dairy products play a key role in a balanced diet as rich sources of a range of essential nutrients which can be difficult to get from other sources.