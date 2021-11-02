Grendon Young Farmers club looking for new members

The club is holding a new member night.

A Wellingborough bowling alley will host a new member night for Grendon Young Farmers club tomorrow (Wednesday).

AMF in Whitworth Way is hosting the event, with those attending meeting at 7pm for a 7.30pm start and any new members are welcome.

You do not have to be a farmer to join the youth organisation, which is open to anyone aged 16 or over.

The club meets each week, mostly at The Old Grammarians in Sywell Road, Wellingborough.

Together they enjoy outings, competitions, sports, parties and more.

Bea Jones, from Grendon Young Farmers, urged anyone who is interested, whether they are a farmer or not, to join.

She said: "I am a primary school teacher and we have builders, teachers, students etc at our club.

"We enjoy farm tours, talks, social nights, parties, games and competitions, sports and many other activities."