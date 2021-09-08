Council responds after residents complain about 'offensive' odours in Northamptonshire village

Residents in the Nether Heyford area have been complaining about the odours emitting from muck spreading.

West Northamptonshire Council have released a statement after investigating residents' complaints of "unpleasant" odours in the Nether Heyford area.

An agricultural practice called 'muck spreading' has been taking place in the Nether Heyford area on Monday, September 6 and Tuesday, September 7. This involves spraying fields with liquid manure, which will inevitably cause an unpleasant odour to linger around for a period of time.

After receiving complaints from residents, an officer from West Northamptonshire Council's Environmental Protection team visited the area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson from West Northamptonshire Council said: "An officer from our Environmental Protection Team has visited the area, and we are satisfied that the farmer has followed all the regulations and good practice guidance issued by DEFRA. As a result we can take no further action.

"While the smell can be unpleasant, muck spreading is a legitimate and highly regulated agricultural practice. Please be assured the odour should only last for a relatively short period of time."

West Northamptonshire Council have stated that they are also aware of other farms carrying out manure spreading in the area and are warning residents that, unless the bad odour persists for a significant period of time or the farmer is disregarding guidance in the Codes of Practice issued by DEFRA, the Environmental Protection team can take no further action.

The spokesperson continued: "It is acknowledged that the odour caused from manure spreading can be considered offensive, however, it is for a relatively short period of time and we are limited to any action that can be taken in regard to these matters."