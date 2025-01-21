Celebrating our farming heroes: Farmer Appreciation Week announced by RAIN Project

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

“Not all heroes wear capes; some drive tractors!”, 27th – 31st January 2025, Northamptonshire

The Resilience and Innovation Northants (RAIN) project, led by unitary authorities West Northamptonshire Council in partnership with North Northamptonshire Council, is proud to announce it is hosting Farmer Appreciation Week to celebrate the work of Northamptonshire’s farming community.

Taking place from January 27 to 30, Farmer Appreciation Week is an opportunity to celebrate and thank farmers in the Harpers Brook and Wootton Brook catchments for their incredible contributions to Northamptonshire’s local communities.

Sarah Parr, Project Manager for the RAIN Project comments: “’Not all heroes wear capes; some drive tractors’is our motto for Farmer Appreciation Week! We believe that our farmers are unsung heroes, quietly working behind the scenes delivering such valuable work, as well as supporting our communities when flooding occurs. Farmer Appreciation Week is our chance to shine a spotlight on their incredible contributions and to say thank you.”

The RAIN Project's Sarah Parr

The RAIN Project is collaborating with a number of farmers and landowners on Natural Flood Management (NFM) schemes across the two Northants catchments, contributing to long-term flood resilience through tree planting, wetland creation, and innovative water management practices.

How We Are Celebrating

Throughout Farmer Appreciation Week, the RAIN Project team will be visiting schools across the Harpers Brook and Wootton Brook catchments to share inspiring stories about the role farmers play in the local community, and beyond.

The team is also inviting the public to share good news stories, posters, drawings, photos or messages of thanks for local farmers on social media platforms, as well as to nominate a farmer who has gone above and beyond for their community.

Tristan Baxter-Smith, the RAIN Project's NFM Lead

Tristan Baxter-Smith, Land Advisor for Nene Rivers Trust and RAIN’s Natural Flood Management lead, added: “As a farmer myself, it is wonderful for RAIN to recognise the vital work farmers contribute to our local economy, not only with food supply but with supporting communities at times of flooding.

"During flood events, farmers often step up with hands-on assistance, digging trenches to redirect floodwater, helping stranded neighbours, and even using machinery to clear blocked roads or move vehicles to safety.

"The Appreciation Week is a fantastic opportunity to really shine a light on the varied role that farmers truly play in our towns and villages.”

The RAIN Project is funded by Defra as part of the £200 million Flood and Coastal Innovation Programmes, which is managed by the Environment Agency. The programmes will drive innovation in flood and coastal resilience and adaptation to a changing climate.

One aspect of the RAIN Project’s scope is to work with local farmers and landowners to identify potential locations for Natural Flood Management (NFM) schemes – from creating wetlands to tree planting and more – to help reduce flood risk, slow down the flow of water during heavy rainfall, and improve water retention in the landscape.

Completed NFM projects by RAIN include the Tiny Forest at Oakley Vale, which involved the planting of over 700 trees with help from the community, in addition to the creation of leaky dams and wetland scrapes at Chase Park Farm in Horton. Additional details on the project’s aims have featured in a special CIWEM ‘Ripple Effect’ video series here: https://contentwithpurpose.co.uk/ciwem/the-ripple-effect/series_partners/rain/

Get Involved!

If you know a farmer who deserves recognition, now is the time to share their story! Visit the RAIN Project’s social media pages to leave your message of thanks or nominate a farmer who’s made a difference in your community.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RAINnorthants

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rain.northants/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/rain-northants/

X / Twitter: https://x.com/RAIN_Northants

Alternatively, message the project team via the RAIN Project’s website: www.rainnorthants.co.uk