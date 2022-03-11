Could you rehome a guinea pig?
Here are 10 guinea pigs with hilarious human names that are looking for a forever home in Northamptonshire this month

Northamptonshire charity Animals in Need currently has 30 rescue guinea pigs at its shelter

By Logan MacLeod
Friday, 11th March 2022, 1:02 pm
Updated Friday, 11th March 2022, 1:04 pm

Animals in Need Northamptonshire is currently looking after the guinea pigs at its headquarters in Pine Tree Farm in Irchester.

Charity owner Annie Marriott said: "We currently have more than 30 guinea pigs.

"If you're interested in welcoming one of our guinea pigs into your home, please email [email protected]"

For more information, visit www.animals-in-need.org.

Annie provided the following quotes about each guinea pig in the gallery.

1. Jester

Annie said: "Jester is a gorgeous six month old neutered male hoping for a lovely quiet home with a wife or two. His favourite hobby is munching on hay but he would really like a nice lawn to graze on through the warmer months."

2. Owen

Annie said: "Owen is a handsome young neutered lad wanting a lovely new home together. His favourite foods is spinach and curly kale. Needs to be homed with his brother Ben."

3. Ben

Annie said: "Ben is Owen's brother. He is also a handsome young neutered lad wanting a lovely new home. His favourite foods are spinach and curly kale."

4. Dave

Annie said: "David and Robert (next picture) are one year old apartment mates. They could be homed together or separately to live with female piggy companions. Favourite hobbies are eating and resting."

