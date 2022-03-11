Here are 10 guinea pigs in need of a forever home in Northamptonshire this month.
Animals in Need Northamptonshire is currently looking after the guinea pigs at its headquarters in Pine Tree Farm in Irchester.
Charity owner Annie Marriott said: "We currently have more than 30 guinea pigs.
"If you're interested in welcoming one of our guinea pigs into your home, please email [email protected]"
Annie provided the following quotes about each guinea pig in the gallery.
1. Jester
Annie said: "Jester is a gorgeous six month old neutered male hoping for a lovely quiet home with a wife or two. His favourite hobby is munching on hay but he would really like a nice lawn to graze on through the warmer months."
2. Owen
Annie said: "Owen is a handsome young neutered lad wanting a lovely new home together. His favourite foods is spinach and curly kale. Needs to be homed with his brother Ben."
3. Ben
Annie said: "Ben is Owen's brother. He is also a handsome young neutered lad wanting a lovely new home. His favourite foods are spinach and curly kale."
4. Dave
Annie said: "David and Robert (next picture) are one year old apartment mates. They could be homed together or separately to live with female piggy companions. Favourite hobbies are eating and resting."