Youth workers pilot summer holiday project to reduce anti-social behaviour in town centres

Youth workers have piloted a new outreach project in Kettering and Corby during the school summer holidays.

The Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Danielle Stone’s Early Intervention Team has joined up with Neighbourhood Policing Teams to identify areas where antisocial behaviour has taken place throughout the six weeks.

Police have been able to make 16 referrals to Danielle’s team of specialists to visit town centres, and areas of concern, to tackle nuisance behaviour and offer guidance and support to young people.

The work coincides with Northamptonshire Police’s Operation Napery and Operation Alien, looking into anti-social behaviour linked to young people.

Youth workers Lauren and Hannah.

Town centres are a major focus of activity across the country this summer, with action to deter anti-social behaviour forming part of the Home Office Safer Streets Summer initiative.

Danielle said: “The summer holidays are such an important time for my youth teams to engage with young people outside of the classroom.

“Their outreach work in town centres offer a safe space for young people to have meaningful conversations, feel listened to and be steered away from anti-social behaviour.

“Outreach meets young people in their own environment, and it can be a really powerful way to educate and reduce offending.”

Youth workers can signpost young people in town centres to support services.

Aside from monitoring hotspots, the youth workers also spend time in town centres chatting to young people about what’s on their mind and spotting signs of concern.

They are specially trained to engage with young people about problematic behaviour, drugs, gangs, grooming and unhealthy relationships.

Outside of the pilot project, youth workers are a countywide resource, available to engage and support young people across Northamptonshire.

Detective Superintendent Andy Glenn, ASB strategic lead for Northamptonshire Police, said: “We’re really pleased to be working with the Commissioner’s youth team this summer, and have nominated a number of young people and their families for engagement and support through this initiative.

“Anti-social behaviour has a big community impact, both in terms of concern to people and also physical damage to things like buildings and street furniture.

“By working with young people involved in incidents in Kettering and Corby, we can help them to understand the impact their poor behaviour has on individuals, businesses and the wider community, as well as support them in work to make amends or improve the area for everyone.

“Our Kettering Neighbourhood Policing Team had some recent success in diverting young people involved in anti-social behaviour within Kettering but there is still work to do, and we’re fortunate to have continuing support from the town council’s Kettering Anti-Social Behaviour Reporting Scheme (KARS).

“Northamptonshire Police, and our partners, are committed to tackling anti-social behaviour in all its forms. I hope this work demonstrates just one of the ways we’re addressing it and hopefully preventing future issues, as well as helping these young people towards a more positive future.”

Please report non-emergency incidents by calling 101 or going online at www.northants.police.uk/RO. In an emergency, always call 999.

More information, including links to support and advice, is available at www.northants.police.uk/ASB