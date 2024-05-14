Youth Employment UK visit Greencore’s Northampton facility

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Convenience food manufacturer, Greencore was delighted to host a visit by Youth Employment UK, a leading organisation working to change the youth employment landscape for young people in the UK, at its manufacturing site on the Moulton Park Industrial Estate in Northampton.

Youth Employment UK CEO, LJ Rawlings MBE, together with members of her team spent the day at Greencore’s state of the art sandwich manufacturing facility to see and hear first-hand the wide range of exciting opportunities Greencore has to offer, and how they provide opportunities for young people to develop their careers through further education and training opportunities.

Greencore’s Northampton site employs up to 2,700 people and produces sandwiches and sushi for one of the UK’s leading retailers.

Commenting on the visit, LJ said:

Members of Youth Employment UK team together with Greencore team

“It was a fascinating and brilliant opportunity to visit Greencore in Northampton, we know the impact good employers have on their communities and for us importantly, on young people. We loved hearing about the early careers work Greencore is doing to inspire, engage and support young people into your business and it was clear to see the genuine commitment to creating a good place for people to work. It can be really hard for young people to find a career and I am confident those that find Greencore will do well!“

Greencore General Manager, Michael Thirlaway said:

“It was an absolute pleasure meeting LJ and her colleagues. We’re immensely proud of our site and of the people that work here, and it was great to be able to showcase our talented people.”

Greencore Director of Talent, Development and Inclusion, Natalie Rogers said:

YEUK members with Greencore Head of Manufacturing, Stuart Procter

“It’s an absolute priority for us to have an inclusive culture at Greencore, and we recognise the important role that we play in providing meaningful career opportunities for everyone at Greencore, including young people who may be starting out on their career journeys.”

About Greencore

We are a leading manufacturer of convenience food in the UK and our purpose is to make every day taste better.

We supply all of the major supermarkets in the UK. We also supply convenience and travel retail outlets, discounters, coffee shops, foodservice and other retailers. We have strong market positions in a range of categories including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

YEUK members on manufacturing line

We have 16 world-class manufacturing sites and 17 distribution centres in the UK, with industry-leading technology and supply chain capabilities. We generated revenues of £1.9bn in FY23 and employ 13,600 people. We are headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Youth Employment UK

Youth Employment UK is an independent, not for profit social enterprise founded to tackle youth unemployment. Youth Employment UK has been a wayfinder to young people navigating the employment landscape since 2012.

As experts on youth employment and unemployment, they are ideally placed to understand the complex landscape facing young people, employers and policy makers. Youth Employment UK’s policy and research work has positioned them as a leading youth employment expert. They understand “what works” across this broad and complex landscape and provide support and best practice guidance for all of those working with and for young people.

Having established strong partnerships across government departments and maintaining their role as secretariat for the All Party Parliamentary Group for Youth Employment they have been able to represent their membership at a range of round-tables, conferences, parliamentary events and within specific projects.