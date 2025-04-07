Young Scouts create an evening of fun and games for Kettering care home residents

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The residents and staff at Elm Bank care home in Kettering were delighted in welcoming the 23rd Kettering Scouts over to their home for an evening of fun and games before they break for the Easter holidays.

Scout leaders, Donna Rockett, Steve Hammond and Mary Docherty came to Elm Bank care home along with many very happy and excited scouts.

The 23rd Kettering Scouts will be celebrating 10 years of running next year, they are based in the William Knibb Centre on Montagu Street in Kettering. Donna contacted Elm Bank care home to see if an evening of fun and games would be something that the residents at the home would appreciate. The group have visited the home previously and it was a huge success for both the young and old.

Resident Christine, said: “It is great, they have so much energy and it is nice to see them, I used to look after children when I was younger.”

Delighted Elm Bank Care Home resident enjoying the evening with a young Scout

Donna from the 23rd Kettering Scouts, said: “We have been to the home previously around Christmas time and wanted to return to bring some joy to the residents at for the Easter period. It is lovely as they all have had such a nice time, we really are looking now to create a link with the home so that the scouts can come back and engage in some of the activities that could help them earn their next badge.

Marvellous Bindura, General Manager said: “It is lovely to see our residents enjoying time with younger people, the enrichment it creates in their lives is recognisable. It is great to have links with the local community groups and for them to come in and spend time with our residents is simply wonderful.

"Not only is it beneficial for the residents, it is also beneficial for the young children themselves to learn new skills and being with the older generation, the children are able to learn many things about the past, it really is so nice to see the young children and the smiles that they have and the residents have on their faces, it just brings joy to our hearts”.

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Elm Bank care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Elm Bank provides residential and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.