Young scouts create an evening of festive fun and games for care home residents

Young cubs putting smiles on the residents faces at Elm Bank care home.

The residents and staff at Elm Bank care home in Kettering were delighted in welcoming the 23rd Kettering Scouts over to their home for an evening of festive fun and games.

Scout leaders, Donna Rockett, Steve Hammond and Mary Docherty came to Elm Bank care home along with 20 very happy and excited cubs. The 23rd Kettering Scouts will be celebrating 10 years of running next year, they are based in the William Knibb Centre on Montagu Street in Kettering. Donna contacted Elm Bank care home to see if an evening of festive fun and games would be something that the residents at the home would appreciate. The activities co-ordinator at the home was more than delighted to hold an evening of fun and games. All the cubs came along with some of their favourite games and the evening was a huge success for both residents and for the cubs themselves.

Resident Norman, said, “It is great, they have so much energy and it is nice to see them actually playing with real toys.”

Resident Christine, said, “When I was younger I used to look after war time babies, I love little ones and to have the little ones with us and play games, it is so nice. I have learnt how to play the fishing game and it just makes me smile”.

Young cubs with residents at Elm Bank care home playing traditional games to create festive fun for all.

Donna from the 23rd Kettering Scouts, said, “We wanted to bring some joy to the residents at Christmas time, by bringing the children in to play games and simply have fun. It is lovely as they all have had such a nice time, we really are looking now to create a link with the home so that the cubs can come back and engage in some of the activities that could help them earn their next badge.”

Marvellous Bindura, General Manager said, “It is lovely to see our residents enjoying time with younger people, the enrichment it creates in their lives is recognisable. It is great to have links with the local community groups and for them to come in and spend time with our residents is simply wonderful. Not only is it beneficial for the residents, it is also beneficial for the cubs themselves to learn new skills and being with the older generation, the cubs are able to learn many things about the past, it really is so nice to see the cubs and the smiles that they have and the residents have on their faces, it just brings joy to our hearts”.

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.