Young people leaving the care system get extra support thanks to Community Fund grant

A Northamptonshire-based social enterprise supporting vulnerable young people leaving the care system has received a £1,000 grant from Commsave Credit Union’s Community Fund.

Right Resolution CIC offers mentoring, advocacy and practical assistance to young people in Northamptonshire who are transitioning into adulthood from the care system, providing services such as housing support, training, education guidance and employability skills.

Amarjit Pawar, Director at Right Resolution CIC, said: “This funding has made a real difference to the young people we work with. Thanks to the grant from Commsave, we were able to expand our support, providing care leavers with personalised Christmas gifts, food parcels and a warm meal. Being able to bring these young people together reduces the impact of social isolation and lets them know they are not alone”.

The grant also enabled the team to take services users on social trips to local historic landmark Delapre Abbey, and further-a-field to London – which, for some youngsters, was the first time they had ever left Northamptonshire.

Commsave, one of the largest and most successful credit unions in the UK, set up their Community Fund in 2022, empowering its members to nominate causes and charities they most care about.

Liellah Currey, Head of Business Development at Commsave Credit Union, said: “Supporting our community is at the heart of everything we do. As a not-for-profit organisation ourselves, we thrive on giving back locally and helping our members and the wider community to have financial stability and confidence. We were thrilled to be able to award this grant to Right Resolution for a third year. They provide such important, meaningful support to care leavers across the county – it is a privilege for our Community Fund to contribute to their vital work.”

Right Resolution CIC runs several long-term projects aimed at reducing social isolation and improving life skills. These include an intense support programme for housing stability, a dedicated food bank for care leavers and the Jeevan Project - which addresses period poverty by supplying sanitary products to young women across multiple local authorities.

Amarjit added: “Commsave’s commitment to community initiatives like ours makes such a tangible difference. With their help, we’ve been able to create lasting memories and provide practical support to those who need it most. We are incredibly grateful for their generosity.”

Since launching its Community Fund in July 2022, Commsave has awarded more than £100,000 to local charities, communities and good causes.

You need to be a member of Commsave to submit applications to the company’s Community Fund – one of the many benefits of Commsave membership.

