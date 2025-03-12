Young people help to shape airports’ approach to sustainability

The UK’s only airport Youth Summit took place earlier this week to discuss how to achieve a sustainable future for aviation.

Manchester Airports Group (MAG), which owns Manchester, London Stansted and East Midlands airports, set up youth forums at each of its airports in 2022 as part of the group’s commitment to broaden its existing programme of stakeholder consultation and engagement with communities neighbouring its airports.

Last year, all three forums convened for the Group’s inaugural Youth Summit, with the second taking place on Monday (March 10) at East Midlands Airport. Around 90 young people attending the event took part in discussions which will help MAG shape its approach to sustainability to be released later this year.

Attendees will also help shape MAG’s Talent Strategies to improve recruitment, as well as enjoying a visit to the East Midlands Airport Aeropark outdoor aviation museum.

Some of the attendees at the MAG Youth Summit held at EMA earlier this week

MAG’s Sustainability Strategy has been the theme for the airports’ Youth Forums, looking at MAG’s Education, Skills and Early Talent programmes, how MAG airports minimise the impact of noise through Noise Action Plans and Future Airspace Programme, as well as the benefits and challenges of developing and producing Sustainable Aviation Fuel in the UK, and how MAG is leading the way.

Adam Freeman, MAG’s Decarbonisation and ESG Director who spoke at the Summit, said: “As we move towards our target of our airports being net zero by 2038, we’re always keen to hear different perspectives, including from younger people who offer creative, innovative ideas which can help us shape our own thinking around addressing the issue of sustainability.

“Our youth forums and this event bringing them together offer great opportunities to bring lots of fresh ideas to the table.”

Deputy Head of Stansted Airport College Ruth Gray said: “Our students were provided with an excellent experience at the Youth Summit. It was a super end to the Youth Forum this year - our students were buzzing on the way home, and it was so good to see them have the chance to interact with students from other colleges and share their thoughts. I hope some concepts and ideas from our young aviation enthusiasts can be used in MAG’s future plans.”

Members of MAG’s youth forums discuss a sustainable future for aviation

The opportunity to become a member of MAG’s Youth Forum is open to young people aged between 17-25 who are either in an Apprenticeship, or attending a local Sixth form, College or University. For more information or to apply to become a member of one of the Youth Forums please email: • East Midlands Airport - [email protected] • Manchester Airport – [email protected] • Stansted Airport - [email protected]