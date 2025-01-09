Woman from Northampton shares ‘amazing journey’ of raising her first guide dog puppy, as charity calls for more local volunteers this New Year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sight loss charity Guide Dogs is asking the people of Northamptonshire to take on the New Year’s challenge of raising a guide dog puppy.

The charity’s volunteer Puppy Raisers look after its puppies for their first year, teaching them basic commands and introducing them to different social environments, with essential costs covered.

The role involves supporting a puppy, who moves into your home at around eight weeks of age, for 12-16 months, before they move out to begin their specialised guide dog training.

Guide Dogs needs more volunteers to join its nationwide team of Puppy Raisers this 2025, with at least 15 new homes for guide dog pups needed across Northamptonshire.

Claire Reedman, from Northampton, is a first time Puppy Raiser, whose puppy, Sophie, has just moved out to start her guide dog training.

Claire said: “We lost our pet Labrador a couple of years ago and our house felt very empty without a dog.

“I saw something on social media about Puppy Raising for Guide Dogs and, after a change of circumstances, I felt like I could give a dog the time needed, so I signed up.

“It was different to having a pet, because you follow the training style that Guide Dogs use, but Sophie soon became a fantastic companion.

“I took her out a lot as part of her training - we went to the pub, the cinema, the theatre, museums - she’s been everywhere.

“The reason I signed up as a Puppy Raiser was because I wanted to give something back. I’ve always done some form of volunteering or worked for charities, and I love dogs, so it was a match made in heaven.

“People say I don’t know how you can give up the dog, but I would always say someone needs her more than I need her. I’ve met local guide dog owners over the last year, and each time, it has just re-iterated exactly why we’re doing it.

“It’s been an amazing journey and I’ve done so much more than I could have ever imagined.

“It’s also been a great experience for my two children too, to learn that there are people less fortunate than us that need help.

“When we dropped Sophie off for training, it was heartbreaking, but seeing her at the training centre happy, with her trainer, just made it all worthwhile - it’s her time to shine now.

“And from this experience, I’ve now got a second family called Guide Dogs.”

Anna Standing, Puppy Raising Operations Manager at Guide Dogs covering Northamptonshire, said: “Looking after one of our pups is a big commitment, and takes kindness and patience, but we’ll provide all the support and training you need, so you feel well equipped for the role.

“As a charity, we also pay for the essential costs involved too, including food and vet bills.

“If you’re interested in becoming a Puppy Raiser in Northamptonshire and supporting us this New Year, please do get in touch.”

Volunteers must be aged over 18 and have suitable housing. Caring for a puppy is a full-time commitment and you must be able to give a guide dog pup the love and attention they deserve.

Applicants must have the ability to access training online and have an email address.

To find out more about becoming a Puppy Raiser in Northamptonshire, email [email protected] or visit guidedogs.org.uk/volunteer