Winvic achieves Net Carbonzero certification making the contractor a carbon neutral business

Winvic Construction Ltd, a leading main contractor that specialises in the design and delivery of private and public sector construction and civil engineering projects, has announced it has achieved Net Carbonzero certification through the Achilles Climate Impact Programme, following verification under ISO14064 Part 3.

Now operating as a Carbon Neutral business, Winvic has reduced its overall carbon footprint by 71% in compliance with the Part 3 requirements.

The announcement highlights the contractor’s ongoing commitment to reducing its carbon footprint and the quality and transparency of its auditing through globally recognised and verified scheme, Achilles.

An early adopter to measuring emissions, Winvic began its carbon reduction journey 13 years ago. In that time the contractor has implemented a range of measures to reduce its impact on the environment and embed sustainability across all operations - from investing in renewable energy, battery back-up generators, alternative fuels and energy sources, to waste reduction initiatives and creating its Green Supply Chain (GSC) Forum.

Establishing its Sustainability Strategy in 2020, using the pillars of People, Innovation, Planet and Community, these pillars gave Winvic a roadmap to work towards its sustainability goals, including that of being a Carbon Neutral business and directly support seven of the United Nations’ Global Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Since 2012, Winvic has been monitoring and measuring its Green House Gas (GHG) emissions, committing to accountable and transparent carbon reporting which is demonstrated by Winvic achieving the Achilles Carbon Reduce Programme Certification in line with ISO 14064-1 annually since 2022, adding to a wider portfolio of ISO accreditations. This globally recognised certification is aligned with Science Based Target initiatives (SBTis) and industry best practice for carbon emission measuring and reporting.

Winvic reports operational data from its sites and head office operations and has been reducing its operational carbon footprint during construction and throughout the lifecycle of the buildings and assets it creates for its clients.

As part of Winvic’s steps to reduce Scope 3 emissions and reach carbon neutrality, in 2021 it launched the GSC Forum, a platform designed to educate and collaborate with supply chain partners on sustainability, decarbonisation, and social value.

Through bi-annual workshops, one-to-one support, and monthly communications, Winvic engages its 80 GSC partners providing them with the relevant knowledge on ESG principles and decarbonisation, as part of its commitment for a Net Zero future.

Winvic also plays an active role in shaping the future of sustainable construction and ESG policy at a national level. It is a project partner of the UK Green Building Council (UKGBC) on a number of decarbonisation initiatives.

These include updating the initial Net Zero Carbon Buildings Framework, which laid the foundation for defining Net Zero carbon buildings, the UK Net Zero Carbon Buildings Standard Pilot Testing Programme, helping to shape aligned metrics and targets, the Advancing Net Zero Workstream, to help facilitate an accelerated pathway to decarbonisation and the Supply Chain Forum, a community of peers within UKGBC to share challenges and discuss solutions.

In 2024, Winvic was invited to join the Advisory Board of the Policy Liaison Group (PLG) on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), as the sole main contractor representing the construction industry in Westminster.

Arun Thaneja, Technical Services and Sustainability Director at Winvic, said: “We want to raise the bar for delivering sustainable buildings and infrastructure for our clients, while also leaving a lasting social, environmental and economic legacy.

Our newly achieved Carbon Neutral status is testament to that ambition and the progress we have made to decarbonising our operations.

“We are incredibly proud to have achieved the certification, and we continue on our carbon reduction journey while supporting and encouraging our GSC partners and clients on their own pathways to a Net Zero future.”

Rob Cook, Managing Director - Civils & Infrastructure at Winvic, said: “Achieving Carbon Neutral status reinforces our responsibility as an industry leader to set the standard for sustainable construction and infrastructure delivery.

“This certification and milestone on our journey to Net Zero is not only important to Winvic, but it enables us to support our clients, including National Highways and other public sector partners, who place strong emphasis on reducing environmental impact and achieving Net Zero targets across their programmes.

“It’s a milestone we’re proud of, but it’s also a platform to go further, working collaboratively with our clients, partners, and supply chain to deliver low-carbon solutions that make a real and lasting difference.”

Winvic has completed 27 Net Zero Carbon projects totalling 96 individual facilities, with a further seven underway, and 12 low carbon projects with seven more underway.