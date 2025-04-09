Wildlife charity receives helping hand from Northamptonshire homebuilder

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Conservation charity, The Wildlife Trust for Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Northamptonshire (BCN), has received a £1,500 donation from Barratt Homes to assist with its vital work.

The Wildlife Trust BCN’s work benefits local wildlife by ensuring habitats are in good condition, while also enriching the lives of residents by creating a world where people and wildlife can thrive together.

The donation was made as part of the Barratt Foundation, which is designed to support national and local charities, large and small, across the UK to leave a legacy in the communities in which the housebuilder operates.

Nathan Long, Corporate Partnership Manager at The Wildlife Trust BCN, said: “We were thrilled to have been chosen to receive this donation. It is a real moral boost for our staff and hardworking volunteers to have the charity and the work it does recognised within the community.

“We received £1,500 from Barratt Homes which will go towards the considerable management costs of our reserves. Donations such as this are vital for allowing the Trust to continue its critical conservation work.

“Everyone at The Wildlife Trust BCN would like to offer Barratt Homes our most sincere thank you. Without funding such as this we would be unable to provide green spaces to the local community and unable to protect wildlife and habitats.”

The Wildlife Trust BCN manages over one hundred nature reserves across the three counties all of which are free and open to the public to enjoy, with 95% of the local population living within five miles of a reserve.

Alison Raine, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Northampton, said: “As a leading housebuilder we strive to support the communities in and around the areas in which we build, and we are delighted to be able to offer The Wildlife Trust BCN a donation to support the fantastic work it does.

“It’s brilliant to see charities like The Wildlife Trust BCN looking out for the wellbeing of our wildlife, that dearly needs preserving.”

To find out more about the work of the charity, visit the website at The Wildlife Trust BCN.