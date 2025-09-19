Wicksteed Park Hosts Prestigious UK Theme Park Awards 2025

Kettering’s historic Wicksteed Park played host to the UK Theme Park Awards 2025 on Wednesday 18th September, welcoming leading names from across the attractions industry for a glittering evening of celebration.

Now in its sixth year, the awards recognised the very best theme parks, attractions, and experiences across the UK, with 76 trophies handed out to 24 different parks. From major destinations such as Alton Towers, Thorpe Park and Paultons Park, to regional favourites including Crealy in Devon, the event highlighted the breadth of talent across the sector.

A National Celebration in Northamptonshire

Staged in a packed awards theatre at Wicksteed Park, the ceremony brought together park operators, industry suppliers, and content creators for an evening of entertainment and recognition. Judges praised the wide range of nominees, which this year included 35 parks nationwide.

Wicksteed Park win the Bronze award for Best New Sustainability Initiative

Paultons Park in Hampshire emerged as the night’s biggest winner, scooping 10 awards including the prestigious Theme Park of the Year title. Alton Towers Resort followed with nine awards, while Drayton Manor, LEGOLAND Windsor Resort and Thorpe Park were also among the major winners.

Recognition for Wicksteed Park

As the host venue, Wicksteed Park also enjoyed its own moment in the spotlight, receiving a Bronze award for Best New Sustainability Initiative with its innovative Hedgehog Charter. This project, designed to protect local wildlife on the park’s 147-acre site, drew praise from judges for its community and conservation impact.

A Boost for Kettering

Over 180 industry professionals attended the UK Theme Park Awards 2025.

Bringing the awards to Kettering shone a national spotlight on Wicksteed Park, which first opened in 1921 and remains one of the UK’s oldest theme parks. The event showcased not only the excellence of Britain’s attractions but also Northamptonshire’s ability to host major industry gatherings.

As the applause faded and winners celebrated their successes, one thing was clear: the UK’s theme parks continue to innovate, entertain, and delight millions of visitors every year — and Wicksteed Park proved the perfect backdrop for honouring their achievements.