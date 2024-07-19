Wicksteed Park celebrates double awards success

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wicksteed Park, the home of children’s play, is celebrating a double success at the 2024 Northants Life NL Awards.

The Kettering park won silver for both the Best Day Out in Northamptonshire and the Best Large Business at the awards ceremony, held at Chester House Estate, Irchester.

Northants Life is an online magazine featuring news from around Northamptonshire and its awards are designed to celebrate the best businesses in the county.

The top five nominated businesses in each category go to a public vote and the NL Awards are the only awards in Northants where 100% of people’s votes are counted across all categories.

Wicksteed Park team members celebrate at the awards

Wicksteed Park director Kelly Richardson said: “This is a great achievement for everyone who works at the park but especially as both awards were voted for by the public throughout Northamptonshire.”

All Wicksteed Park’s rides and attractions are open throughout summer holidays.

Visitors can enjoy the park’s new Jolly Jockeys attraction as well as rides like Dinosaur Valley and Rocky River Falls or favourites such as the Paratrooper, Water Chute, the Dodgems, the Train, Sway Rider and the Carousel.

To boost the enjoyment, the park has reduced pre-booked, dated wristbands to just £20, held individual ride tickets at £3 and now children under 0.9m go for free when accompanied by someone who has paid for a ticket or wristband.

It has also launched a range of discounted family wristbands, costing just £56 (family of three), £72 (family of four) and £88 (family of five), offering a saving of up to £12.

Wicksteed Park combines a 281-acre estate including 147 acres of beautiful parkland with more than 30 rides and attractions for all the family.

It was opened in 1921 by Charles Wicksteed, the creator of swings and slides as we know them today, who had a vision to inspire and encourage play as part of families' health and wellbeing.

The Wicksteed Charitable Trust was formed to ensure his work continued after his death and the park has become known as the home of children’s play.