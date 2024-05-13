WI County Walking Group May: Rushden Lakes
This month, members and friends enjoyed a lovely walk in glorious sunshine from Rushden Lakes visitor centre.
Seems like summer has finally arrived and the WI Walking Group took full advantage of it.
This sociable group meets monthly.
Members, family and friends are all welcome.
More details are available from WI House 01604 646055 and [email protected]