WI County Walking Group May: Rushden Lakes

By Barbara BentleyContributor
Published 13th May 2024, 13:56 BST
This month, members and friends enjoyed a lovely walk in glorious sunshine from Rushden Lakes visitor centre.

Seems like summer has finally arrived and the WI Walking Group took full advantage of it.

This sociable group meets monthly.

Members, family and friends are all welcome.

More details are available from WI House 01604 646055 and [email protected]

