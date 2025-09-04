Why I became a Slimming World consultant

My name is Teresa Poyton and I’m the Slimming World Consultant at Oakway Academy, Wellingborough, NN8 4SD on a Monday evening 5.30pm or 7pm.

I’m a wife to a fantastic husband who has supported me throughout my difficult challenges since we got married in 2009. I’m also a mum to a son with learning difficulties, which can be challenging and stepmum to a son who doesn’t live with us but who we visit in Scotland regularly. My background is in Customer Service which took up the majority of my working life for 38 years in one form or another. In 2018 I left my full time employment to look after my father. After my Dad passed away I became a carer in care homes throughout the pandemic.

My struggle with my weight started at the age of 52. I gained 5 stone after a serious illness and I hated the way I looked and felt about myself. I had ballooned to 15st 13lbs and a size 22 and I don’t have any before photo’s primarily because I just didn’t want my photo taken and was always at the back of group photos so all you can see is my face.

I tried to lose weight myself through different diets, shakes, pills etc etc, as I was due to go on a holiday of a lifetime with our boys to Florida and did manage to lose 2 stone but I still wasn’t happy with how I looked. I just couldn’t shift that last 3 stone after trying myself for about 6 months and the week before we flew out on our holiday I saw an a-frame advertising a Slimming World group local to me.

We went on our holiday which was amazing but I don’t have any photos of me on that holiday, I just wasn’t comfortable with how I looked and deleted them all.

We landed at Gatwick airport on Friday and I joined the Slimming World group on the Saturday morning.

I can truly say that this decision is the best I’ve ever taken. It has changed my life in so many ways, my group was my time, especially when caring for my Dad, it was my time away from that stress and the support I received from other members throughout this time I will be forever grateful and they are still friends today. Not only did I lose the weight I wanted and I managed to stay at my target weight becoming a Diamond Target Member, but my mobility improved greatly, my mental health and confidence improved like I would never have believed. There was no way at a size 22 I could have stood in front of a room of members as my confidence was probably as low as it could be.

In 2022, I decided to become a Consultant to help others who are experiencing similar feelings as I was back in 2013. Having experienced those feelings, I get it, I understand and can empathise with other members in group. I consider myself as part of the group I run because as a member I have come up against those difficult times that everyone comes across and I’m there to support and motivate members through those times. I love my job, and when you love what you do it makes such a difference

I’m still a member and am still at my target weight of 10 stone 4lbs and a size 12, this is the weight I decided I would be happy with and am a healthy weight and I intend to stay there for life.