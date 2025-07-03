Wellingborough’s Sammy Moore helps break Rugby World Record

Wellingborough’s own Sammy Moore, a passionate advocate for women’s rugby, played a starring role in breaking a Guinness World Record during a 26-hour rugby marathon raising over £115,000 for mental health and children’s charities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Guinness World Record attempt took place in Dublin on 18th and 19th June, backed by the British & Irish Lions. The event featured two simultaneous matches, one men’s and one women’s and welcomed 92 participants, four squads of 23 players. All skill levels were encouraged to apply, with endurance, passion, and purpose taking centre stage.

Sammy started playing rugby at university, later playing for the Harlequins, Richmond and moved to Ireland at representative levels. After having children, Sammy ran her own Women’s 7’s team called the Pink Barba’s. She now coaches the undefeated Old Northamptonians U12 girls’ team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a Rugby fanatic, Sammy took to the pitch for an astonishing 22 hours, helping to set a new record of 26 hours and 33 minutes of continuous play. The match was organised in support of Wooden Spoon, the children’s charity of rugby, and LooseHeadz, a charity focused on mental health in the rugby community.

Sammy played day and night as part of the world record attempt

With soaring temperatures on day one of the challenge, several participants battled heatstroke. The local fire brigade came to the rescue, filling water baths to help players cool down and stay safe. Night brought relief when it came to the heat, but a new challenge emerged: cold mist and damp air. Despite the elements, both teams dug deep, supporting each other every step of the way.

On day two, exhaustion gave way to adrenaline, and with the finish line in sight, both teams summoned their final reserves of strength to break not one, but two world records.

As part of the huge challenge, players had the unique opportunity to meet ex-Lions legends and TV presenter Craig Doyle and received a motivational pep talk from the Lions legend to help push through the marathon match. Participants also walked onto the pitch at halftime during the Lions vs. Pumas match at Aviva Stadium, cheered on by 50,000 fans as Guinness World Record holders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For Sammy, this event was personal, not just as a player and coach, but as a mother. Her daughter plays in the U12s team, and Sammy has become an inspirational role model for young girls embracing the sport.

Sammy is an advocate of women's Rugby and coaches Old Northamptonians under 12s

Sammy said of her achievement:

“My driving force to do the challenge was to prove to myself that I can do hard things. I wanted to be a beacon for all women and girls in the sport as well. We are strong and we can do whatever we put our minds to.

“I wanted to actively encourage all women and girls to try rugby, it’s a great test of character and mindset and the most amazing community to be a part of.”

The record-breaking feat comes in a landmark year for women’s rugby, with the Women’s Rugby World Cup approaching and three tournament games set to be hosted in Northampton. The timing couldn’t be better for championing female players and coaches making an impact both on and off the pitch.

World Record Team

Sarah Webb, CEO of Wooden Spoon, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are incredibly grateful to every single player who took part in this extraordinary effort. Not only did they break world records – they’ve helped change lives. The funds raised will make a huge difference to the children and young people with disabilities or facing disadvantage that we support at Wooden Spoon. This was a phenomenal act of grit, determination and community.”

For more information on how to support and sponsor the Old Northamptonians under-12s team, please contact [email protected] and follow the Instagram page @ONSMiniAndJr_Girls