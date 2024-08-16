Wellingborough walkabout brings problem solvers together to fix local issues

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new initiative launched by Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Danielle Stone will bring local people who live in higher-crime areas together with local organisations to tackle the issues in their communities.

The scheme will see problem-solving Study Tours take place in areas that are hotspots for acquisitive crime like robbery, shoplifting, burglary, and theft. Staff from the responsible agencies will come together to take a walk around a neighbourhood and identify any improvements that will make it safer.

Residents will take the lead, joining crime reduction specialists from the Commissioner’s Office, Northamptonshire Police neighbourhood officers, local councillors and officers and other partners to look at areas where people feel unsafe and highlighting environmental factors such as overgrown bushes or poor lighting that enable crime.

PFCC Danielle Stone and Deputy Chief Constable Ash Tuckley during a visit to the Queensway Estate

Together they will identify potential improvements and take on-the-spot actions to tackle work in their remit.

The first problem solving Tour took place yesterday (August 14) on the Queensway estate in Wellingborough. Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Danielle Stone joined representatives from Greatwell Homes, ward councillors and officers from North Northamptonshire Council, representatives from Weavers Academy and HMP Five Wells along with local faith leaders.

The group discussed the effectiveness of the alley gates and CCTV that were installed in Kiln Way and Minerva Way as part of an earlier Safer Streets project. Following the tour they will look at how more activities can be provided for young people in the area.

Danielle also visited the Co-Op store in Olympic Way to talk to staff about their experience of retail crime.

PFCC Danielle Stone speaking with Inspector Miriam Kiernan

Danielle said: “I want to see safer neighbourhoods, where police and partners tackle the issues that matter to people.

“This is the start of a new way of working, where we actively engage residents and organisations to identify the problems and work together to put improvements in place. This problem-solving walk was just the start – the improvement work we identified needs to get underway and I’m looking forward to reporting back on progress.”

Deputy Chief Constable Ash Tuckley joined the Commissioner on her walkabout. He said: “It was great to get out with the Commissioner to listen to people and discuss all the positive work the Force has underway around crime prevention with our partners and the local community.

“We saw lots of investment all making a positive difference in reducing crime and improving people’s quality of life, which was echoed by the feedback from residents, but we know there is more to do.

The PFCC during a meeting of local partners

“I’m particularly keen to see our work continue with partners to tackle retail crime, and am excited for the realisation of plans to provide more services for young people, such as bike tracks.

“Northamptonshire Police is committed to such positive partnership working to ensure all our communities feel safe and heard on the issues that really matter to them.”

Areas identified for future problem-solving walks include Corby Central, Kingsthorpe and Eastfield in Northampton and Redhill Grange/Gainsborough Drive in Wellingborough.

Jo Savage, chief executive of Greatwell Homes, said: “The event hosted by the OPFCC was an excellent example of partnership working that makes a positive contribution to neighbourhoods. Greatwell Homes is proud to play a part in this initiative led by the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner and look forward to partnering with others to ensure Queensway is a place people are proud to call home.”

Inspector Miriam Kiernan, from Northamptonshire Police's Neighbourhood Policing Team, leads the local area officers. She said: “Partnership work is crucial, Northamptonshire Police can’t arrest their way out of trouble. It takes an holistic approach from all the partners to work together to make this happen.

“It is only when we get around the table and work together that we can tackle the issues and improve the area for the local community.”

Jason Smithers, leader of North Northamptonshire Council, added: “We’re committed to working towards creating stronger, safer communities and we wholeheartedly support this initiative which seeks to find out at ground-level the problems that we face and how we can tackle them.

“It’s essential that we do this with our partners so that we can all work together to build a better North Northamptonshire for everyone.”