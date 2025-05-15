Wellingborough opticians take on wolf run

An independent opticians in Wellingborough are taking on a the 10k Wolf Run in fundraising efforts towards a charity that is close to their hearts.

Halsey Opticians, situated on Sheep Street in Wellingborough, have been serving the eyes of the Wellingborough community since 1988. Over the years, Halsey Opticians has established itself as a trusted practice that pays due care and diligence to each individual patient that walks through their doors, forming strong relationships with their patients as well as the wider community.

On the 8th of June, the team at Halsey Opticians will tackle the 10k Summer Wolf Run, a gruelling muddy obstacle course taking place within the challenging yet beautiful terrain of Stanford Hall estate.

The team will be facing this challenge as part of their fundraising efforts in honour of local charity, Kelly’s Heroes, who provide vital support for those struggling with their mental health alongside suicide prevention initiatives and offering training and development to help advocates to provide support within school and workplace settings.

(L-R) Alethea Lempriere, Mia Fensom and Michaela Mayes at Halsey Opticians.

Emphasising Halsey Optician’s support of the charity, Michaela Mayes, Director at Halsey Opticians, commented: “At Halsey Opticians, we believe in looking after not just eye health but overall well-being and that includes mental health.

“Kelly’s Heroes is a charity very close to our hearts. Their mission resonates deeply with us, as mental health affects so many people, including those in our own community.

“The whole team truly admires the work they do and that they continuously give back to our local community. They are a very worthy charity of our support, and there couldn’t be a cause better aligned with our personal beliefs as a local business.”

Kelly’s Heroes was established following the loss of Kelly Hewitt, a family friend of Michaela’s, that aims to raise awareness of mental health topics, opening conversations and eliminating societal stigma in Kelly’s honour.

The money raised by the team at Halsey Opticians will go towards supporting Kelly’s Heroes in continuing their essential work and providing support, education and resources to those who need it the most within the local community.

If you’d like to donate or find out more, please visit: https://gofund.me/5afe3f48

For further information about Halsey Opticians or to book an appointment, please visit www.halsey-opticians.co.uk