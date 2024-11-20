Wellingborough community centre benefits from Immediate Justice scheme

Principal Operations Manager at the Victoria Centre Diana Trickett talking with an Immediate Justice Supervisor

A community centre in Wellingborough has benefited from a programme that sees anti-social offenders repay the damage they have caused in their local area.

The Victoria Centre has taken part in the Immediate Justice scheme, which is run by Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Danielle Stone, following a referral from Wellingborough Town Council.

Located on the corner of Palk Road, the Centre provides safe meeting places for people of all faiths and cultures as well as offering a range of activities for people of all ages.

The Immediate Justice programme got underway in Northamptonshire in December 2023 and since its launch, has seen over 100 offenders carry out reparative work across the county.

Principal Operations Manager at the Victoria Centre Diana Trickett and Immediate Justice Supervisor Aidan Gibson.

Three offenders, who were referred to the programme as a penalty when they were found committing anti-social behaviour, have visited the Victoria Centre and have fixed and painted a fence as well as cleared and maintained the garden area.

The work has been well received by the people who use the centre and they have been pleased to see physical improvements to the building.

Principal Operations Manager at the Victoria Centre Diana Trickett (pictured above) said: “As a local community centre, we work to help people get back on track with their lives, so working with the Immediate Justice programme felt right for us.

“All of the offenders that have been with us have worked hard and it has been pleasing to see some tangible differences to our facilities because of their efforts.

Two Immediate Justice offenders at the Victoria Centre

“Whilst we don’t condone the actions of the offenders, the work that they have carried out with us has been extremely worthwhile for all parties involved.

“You could see the change in attitude of the offenders from when they started to when they left us and hopefully them seeing the positive impact they have made to us will help them with their rehabilitation.”

Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Danielle Stone said she believes the success of the scheme so far reinforces that anti-social behaviour must be taken seriously.

Danielle said: “It is great to hear that the communities that use the Victoria Centre feel that the scheme has been beneficial, and they have been able to see positive changes as a result of it.

“People want to feel safe in their communities and anti-social behaviour can have a hugely negative effect on feelings of safety.

“I want residents’ concerns to be taken seriously, and for them to feel confident that police are tackling the issue head on. This scheme means anyone who inflicts this kind of behaviour in our communities will face swift and visible action.”

The Immediate Justice scheme is a pilot project and the Commissioner and her team are looking at how this important work can be taken forward in the longer term.