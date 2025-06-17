Wellingborough care home resident celebrates 103rd birthday

A Wellingborough care home resident has celebrated her 103rd birthday in the company of family and friends.

Dorothy Clements has lived at Anchor’s Glenvale Park care home off Juniper Grove since January this year.

She marked the landmark occasion with a party on Saturday, June 7, with her family and over 30 friends in attendance. Fellow residents at Anchor’s Glenvale Park care home joined in with the celebrations.

To celebrate the special day, Dorothy also received over 80 cards, including one from the local Bewiched Coffee shop which delivered a delicious slice of Dorothy’s favourite Victoria sponge cake!

Dorothy was born in Wellingborough and has lived there all her life. She previously worked in factories in and around the town, including one during the Second World War that produced spindles for military aircraft.

Louise Clarke, Lifestyle Manager at Anchor’s Glenvale Park care home, said: “Dorothy gets involved in so many activities within the home. She loves the garden and being outside.

“She is a wonderful woman who has made such a positive impact on everyone within the home. Dorothy is always smiling and brightens our day when we see her.”