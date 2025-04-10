Wellingborough care home colleagues climb Mount Snowdon to raise money for community choir

Glenvale Park care colleagues present cheque to Dementia Sings Out

Colleagues from Anchor’s Glenvale Park care home in Wellingborough braved harsh conditions to climb Mount Snowdon to raise money for local community choir, Dementia Sings Out.

Those taking part in the climb on Saturday 29 March were faced with poor visibility and strong winds, but neither factor prevented them from completing the impressive feat.

The result of their efforts was almost £4,000 raised for Northampton’s Dementia Sings Out, a community choir for those living with dementia and their carers.

Residents and colleagues at Anchor’s Glenvale Park care home attend weekly performances by the choir at the Compass Church in Wellingborough.

Glenvale Park care colleagues at the top of Mount Snowdon

It was at the performance on Thursday 3 April that Glenvale Park colleagues presented Dementia Sings Out with a cheque for £3,936.19.

Glenvale Park Home Manager Carley Calder was among those who took part in the Mount Snowdon climb. She said: “We are so proud of the immense achievement of all the team members involved. Each and every one pushed themselves beyond their limits.

“It was all worth it for the money we’ve raised for Dementia Sings Out. Despite it all, we had fun and couldn’t have got through it without each other’s support, but we have all vowed never to return to Mount Snowdon again!”

For more information on Anchor’s Glenvale Park care home, please contact 01933 420844.