Weldon in Bloom welcomes RHS judges for East Midlands in Bloom Tour
Richard and Emma, judges representing the East Midlands branch, were treated to a guided tour showcasing the village’s vibrant planting schemes, sustainability efforts, and community involvement.
The first stop on the tour was Weldon C of E Primary School, where two young “eco-warriors” enthusiastically presented the school’s green initiatives, including tending the self-watering container at the school entrance and seed germination projects. Their passion and knowledge set the tone for a day full of inspiring displays of local dedication to environmental enhancement.
Weldon in Bloom, run entirely by volunteers, has worked tirelessly throughout the year to brighten up the village, from floral displays and pollinator-friendly beds to carefully tended planters and community green spaces. Their efforts are supported by Weldon Parish Council, which continues to provide funding and practical assistance, helping ensure the long-term success of the initiative.
The judging visit marks a key milestone in Weldon’s ongoing participation in the prestigious East Midlands in Bloom competition. Results are expected later this summer.
For now, residents can take pride in their flourishing surroundings — and the shared effort that has brought Weldon into full bloom.