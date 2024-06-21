We like to move it, move it - care home residents get moving

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Staff and residents at Barchester’s Brampton View Care Home in Northampton got moving and put the ‘fun’ into ‘fundraising’ with a cake sale, sponsored walk and cycling, sports day with children from local primary schools and exercise classes to raise money for Barchester’s Charitable Foundation.

Established in 2000, the Foundation does invaluable work supporting older people and other adults living with a disability or mental health problems by helping them to connect or re-connect with others in their local communities. Last year the Foundation achieved a donation milestone of £225,000 which enabled the charity to provide vital help to a staggering 160 small groups and charities, plus 87 individuals in one year alone.

To help boost the Foundation’s coffers in 2024, during the week of 17th – 21st June staff and residents at the home invited family, friends and members of the community to join them to take part in sponsored walking and cycling, sports day events and exercise classes. Everyone came together to Get Moving and helped to raise funds for this fantastic cause. If you would like to donate, please visit: H D is fundraising for Barchester's Charitable Foundation (justgiving.com)

Mo Masedi, General Manager at Brampton View Care Home said: “We had the most wonderful week, it was so lovely to see everyone come together to take part and raise such a brilliant amount of money for Barchester’s Charitable Foundation, it is a great charity that helps many people in need, particularly lonely older people, which is a cause very close to our hearts. Plus, it’s good for our own wellbeing to move as much as we can. We want to say massive thanks to everyone involved, we all had so much fun and we helped raise vital funds into the bargain!”

Brampton View Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Brampton View Care Home provides nursing care, residential care, respite care and dementia care.