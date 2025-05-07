Walking in aid of Niamh's Next Step
Neuroblastoma is a rare childhood cancer. It develops from nerve cells called neuroblasts and affects around 100 children each year in the UK. It usually affects children under the age of five, and can occur before a child is born. NNS.org is helping to fight this disease in many ways.
All monies raised will enable NNS.org to raise awareness of neuroblastoma, help and support children and families affected by neuroblastoma and help fund research into the causes and treatment of neuroblastoma.
We aim to raise £500 and are on the way there with £160 raised so far. We will also have a collection box with us on the day if you wish to donate.
https://www.justgiving.com/page/warren-mynard-1
