Victory in style: Orchard House celebrates VE Day with music, memories and community spirit
The event follows the success of recent St George’s Day celebrations, where musical duo The Starlight Sisters performed classic favourites, filling the home with laughter and song.
Angela Roughton, Manager of Orchard House, expressed her heartfelt thanks:
“Our team go above and beyond to make every day meaningful for our residents, and I’m incredibly proud of their ongoing efforts. They bring joy, energy and compassion to everything they do. I’d also like to thank the friends and families who so lovingly support us — your presence makes these moments even more special.”
In addition to a full calendar of events, Orchard House is delighted to announce the upcoming availability of two newly constructed ensuite rooms, offering either a peaceful garden view or a bright, frontfacing aspect. These modern additions reflect our continued investment in quality care and resident comfort.
Orchard House is a residential and dementia care home in Barton Seagrave, providing personalised care in a warm, welcoming environment. With a strong sense of community and a focus on enrichment, we are proud to support older people in leading fulfilling lives.