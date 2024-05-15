Vicki's looking forward to a brighter future after 7 stone 7lbs weight loss

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Kettering woman says she’s feeling healthier than ever after losing around 1/3 of her body weight with her local Slimming World group.

Vicki Bowden joined Slimming World in October 2021, weighing 23 stone 2lbs, as she wanted to lose weight to undergo fertility treatment and be healthier for her potential future children. Thanks to Slimming world's Food Optimising eating plan she has lost 7 stone 7lbs, all while continuing to enjoy her favourite meals, such as homemade chilli. She says "the thing I love the most about Food Optimising is that you don't ever feel deprived. It's about having treats in moderation and eating fresh food."

In addition to the physical health benefits, Vicki says her new lifestyle has transformed her mental health, citing reduced anxiety and depression and hugely improved self-esteem and confidence. "I never used to wear dresses unless forced to for special occassions, but now I feel good in them and wear them daily!" She puts this down to the "amazing support" she has received from her fellow group members stating "coming and staying to group is definitely the key to success in my eyes"

Consultant Liz Campbell, who runs the Slimming world group that Vicki attends, is bursting with pride at everything her member has achieved, saying "no matter what the outcome on the scales each week Vicki is always confident and upbeat, and she's so determined to get the results so she can have the IVF treatment. She will be a fantastic mum."