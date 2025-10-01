Vet’s warning to pet owners after dog needs life-saving surgery

A pet owner has praised a veterinary practice for saving their dog’s life after he swallowed a bristle from a wire brush and developed peritonitis.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hendrix, a two-year-old Tibetan Terrier, was taken to Ash Tree Vets, which has surgeries in Desborough, Northamptonshire, and Kibworth and Market Harborough in Leicestershire, by owner Verity Glenister when her beloved pet started vomiting.

He was initially given anti-sickness medicine, but when his condition didn’t improve, X-rays and an ultrasound scan were performed to find out if he’d swallowed something harmful. Both the veterinary team and Verity were shocked to discover that Hendrix had swallowed a small but sharp piece of wire from a patio cleaning brush and needed surgery to remove it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thanks to the care and expertise of the team at Ash Tree Vets, Hendrix has made a full recovery, and now the practice has joined forces with Verity to urge pet owners to be vigilant if they use wire brushes in their home.

Hendrix with Nicky Mansell from Ash Tree Vets (left) and owner Verity Glenister.

Vet Nicky Mansell, who performed Hendrix’s surgery, said it’s one of the most unusual things she’s ever removed from a dog’s stomach.

Nicky said: “When I first saw Hendrix, I discussed the potential causes for sickness in dogs with his owner. They hadn’t seen him eat anything unusual or potentially poisonous and, because he’s had food allergies in the past, we treated him first with anti-sickness medication. This only had a temporary effect, so we saw Hendrix again and carried out tests to find out what was going on inside his body.

“I took an X-ray and could see a very small white line in the stomach area, which suggested foreign material in the stomach wall. We then performed an ultrasound scan to confirm this. We couldn’t tell what it was, but we knew we needed to perform surgery to remove it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Everyone was extremely surprised when I pulled out the piece of wire. Although it was very small, I found it easily, as it had perforated Hendrix’s stomach wall and caused peritonitis, which is inflammation of the lining of the abdomen. This can be life-threatening and if the wire hadn’t been removed, it would have become very painful and made Hendrix very ill.

The wire bristle which Hendrix swallowed.

“He’s very lucky that his owners brought him to us when they suspected something was wrong, and we’re delighted that he’s back to his normal self. He recovered quickly after the surgery and was able to go home the same day.

“Hendrix isn’t a scavenger and he doesn’t eat unusual things, so it seems he accidentally licked the wire bristle from the floor or a plant. It’s a warning to be extra vigilant if you use brushes like these, and to keep them away from pets.”

Hendrix is now back home with Verity and her partner Matt in Fleckney. Verity said she had initially been unsure where the wire had come from, then remembered using a weeding brush on the patio just before Hendrix became ill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Verity said: “I am so gratetul to the team at Ash Tree Vets for saving Hendrix’s life. Everyone at the vets was amazing, and I could tell they really cared about him.

The bristle was visible as a faint white line (under the ribcage) when an X-ray was taken.

“When we realised the bristle was from a weeding brush, Matt went over the patio with a magnet and picked up lots of identical pieces of wire. We had no idea the brush was shedding bristles and I’ve now put it in the bin. We’ve also got a barbecue brush that has wire bristles and I’ve put that out of the way as well, just in case.

“It was a really scary experience and I’m so glad we took Hendrix to the vets to get him checked out. I would urge other pet owners to be extra careful if they use wire brushes, and to always keep them away from their animals as I would hate this to happen to anyone else.”

Ash Tree Vets prides itself on delivering the highest standards of care to pets and an excellent service to clients. It has practices in Market Harborough, Kibworth and Desborough. It is part of VetPartners, which owns some of the UK and Europe’s most respected and trusted veterinary practices and associated animal healthcare businesses.