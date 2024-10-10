Vet practice helps Northamptonshire pupils on path to dream career

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A NORTHAMPTONSHIRE veterinary practice is helping the next generation of vets and veterinary nurses on the path to their dream career. Northlands Veterinary Group is holding a series of careers events at its veterinary hospital in Kettering and is inviting school pupils along to find out more about working in a veterinary practice.

The events will take place on 19 November, 10 December and 14 January at Northlands Veterinary Hospital in Station Road and are aimed at pupils in years eight and nine who will soon be deciding which GCSE subjects to study.

Northlands Veterinary Group HR manager Julie Walker says team members regularly visit school and college careers fairs, but they also want to reach out to parents and carers so they can best support their children when they’re making decisions about their future.

Julie said: “We’re really looking forward to welcoming students through the doors of the veterinary hospital and bringing our careers talk to life. There will be an opportunity to go on a tour of the building and chat to team members and find out what working in a veterinary practice is really like. We’ll also be sharing lots of tips and advice, such as which subjects you should study if you want to be a vet and the type of work experience that universities will be expecting to see on application forms.

Northlands Veterinary Hospital is holding careers information evenings for school pupils

“One of the reasons we decided to run the evening events was to talk to parents as well as students and let them know what’s involved when choosing a career in the veterinary industry. Children often turn to parents or caregivers first for careers advice, so we want to give them the knowledge they need to guide their child and help them make the right choices about which subjects to study, which is so important even at this early stage in their education.”

In addition to attending careers events, Northlands Veterinary Group has supported local schools by offering 53 students work experience this year, as well as providing placements for student vets and veterinary nurses and new graduates.

Julie added: “It’s hugely rewarding that we can share advice and practical experience with students, trainees and graduates to help them shape their futures, and it’s exciting that some of the children we’ll be talking to at our career events might be Northlands Veterinary Group’s next generation of vets and vet nurses.”

The careers events run from 7pm and are limited to 20 students per event. Places must be booked in advance and bookings are currently being taken for the November event at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/veterinary-educational-evening-tickets-1041934733837