Ventriloquist extraordinaire dazzles at Kettering care home

Intergenerational Magic

Laughter, music, and amusement filled the air at Claremont Parkway care home in Kettering as master entertainer David transformed an afternoon into an unforgettable spectacular of ventriloquism and magic.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The spellbinding performance saw David's cast of characters spring to life, including a charismatic life-sized furry dog that had residents and guests alike in stitches. The audience was treated to a musical journey through time as his puppet companions sang out classics from ABBA, Elvis, and Roy Orbison!

The magic reached new heights when young visitors joined in the fun, with Melvyn's grandchildren stepping up to assist in a mesmerising trick that left everyone guessing. David's razor-sharp wit and seamless blend of comedy, music, and sleight-of-hand kept the audience captivated from start to finish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was pure theatre," says General Manager Joanna Mosses. "David's ability to give each puppet its own distinct personality was truly remarkable – he didn't just perform ventriloquism, he created magic right before our eyes!"

Roy 'Awesome' brings smiles

The afternoon proved to be a perfect example of the engaging activities regularly hosted at Claremont Parkway, where creating memorable moments is part of daily life. This intergenerational event brought together residents, families, and staff in a shared experience of wonder and joy.

Claremont Parkway care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Claremont Parkway provides residential care and nursing care for residents from respite care to long term stays.