Urgent call for 140 new foster carers across Northamptonshire

An urgent appeal across Northamptonshire as the area faces a shortfall of 140 foster carers, placing increasing pressure on services supporting vulnerable children and young people.

Nexus Fostering has witnessed a steady rise in the number of children entering foster care, driven by a range of factors, including family breakdown, poverty, neglect, and mental health challenges. Despite the dedication of current foster carers who make an incredible difference in the lives of children and young people, there is still a huge shortage of foster carers needed across Northamptonshire—highlighting the urgency for more people to step forward and offer a safe, stable home for children and young people.

“There are currently not enough foster families to meet demand, which means many children are placed far from their schools, families, or communities,” said Leanne Austin from Nexus Fostering. “This can be incredibly destabilising for children and young people already going through trauma.”

In addition to foster carers supporting children of all ages, there is a growing demand for parent and child arrangements. These foster carers provide vital support to help young or vulnerable parents learn to care for their babies in a safe and nurturing environment. Without these arrangements, many parents risk being separated from their children.

Foster carers come from all walks of life and receive full training, ongoing support, and financial allowances. There’s also a particular need for carers who can look after teenagers and sibling groups, and now more than ever, parents and child arrangements.

Anyone with a spare room, compassion, and a commitment to helping children and families thrive is encouraged to consider fostering.

To find out more about becoming a foster carer, including for parent and child arrangements, contact Nexus Fostering on www.nexusfostering.co.uk or call 01462 431 774.