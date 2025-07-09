Urgent Appeal: Local volunteers needed – west Northampton area

By Sara Green
Contributor
Published 9th Jul 2025, 16:17 BST
Updated 9th Jul 2025, 16:24 BST
Urgent Appeal : Project 16:15 Looking For Help and Support From Local Volunteers in Rushden and West Northampton Town Centreplaceholder image
Urgent Appeal : Project 16:15 Looking For Help and Support From Local Volunteers in Rushden and West Northampton Town Centre
Are you passionate about making a tangible difference in the lives of others? A newly opened non-profit café in Rushden is extending its mission beyond food and community, also runs an outreach homeless charity project to support homeless community in West Northampton

We are urgently seeking local volunteers to assist with this vital initiative. Whether you have time to spare, skills to share, or simply a compassionate heart—we need you to help bring hope and humanity to those facing homelessness. Mission: Restoring dignity, one kind act at a time.

Please refer to the attached image for full details. If this call speaks to you, we’d love to hear from you.

Interested ? reply to this post FAO [Outreach Homeless Charity Volunteer]” email: [email protected]

Let’s come together to build something that restores lives from the ground up.

Related topics:NorthamptonRushden
News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice