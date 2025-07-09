Urgent Appeal: Local volunteers needed – west Northampton area

Urgent Appeal : Project 16:15 Looking For Help and Support From Local Volunteers in Rushden and West Northampton Town Centre

Are you passionate about making a tangible difference in the lives of others? A newly opened non-profit café in Rushden is extending its mission beyond food and community, also runs an outreach homeless charity project to support homeless community in West Northampton

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We are urgently seeking local volunteers to assist with this vital initiative. Whether you have time to spare, skills to share, or simply a compassionate heart—we need you to help bring hope and humanity to those facing homelessness. Mission: Restoring dignity, one kind act at a time.

Please refer to the attached image for full details. If this call speaks to you, we’d love to hear from you.

Interested ? reply to this post FAO [Outreach Homeless Charity Volunteer]” email: [email protected]

Let’s come together to build something that restores lives from the ground up.