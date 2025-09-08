Unsung flood heroes to be celebrated at 'Flood & Toast' Awards in Northamptonshire

Voting is open for the RAIN Project's Flood & Toast awards

Nominations now open for RAIN Project’s new community awards to recognise individuals who go over and above with flood resilience and nature-based actions in the Wootton Brook & Harpers Brook Catchments of Northants:

The Resilience and Innovation Northants (RAIN) project has launched a brand-new awards programme to shine a light on the individuals, groups and organisations making a real difference in their communities when it comes to tackling flooding and building local climate resilience.

Titled ‘Flood & Toast – Resilience and Innovation Community Awards’, the Northamptonshire-focused initiative celebrates the unsung heroes who have rolled up their sleeves, planted trees, supported neighbours or championed nature as part of local flood mitigation efforts.

From flood action groups and nature organisations, to school children and farmers, the awards are open to anyone who has contributed to flood resilience specifically in the Harpers Brook or Wootton Brook catchments - whether before, during or after flood events.

Flood & Toast – Resilience and Innovation Community Awards

Voting is Open!

Nominations can now be submitted via the RAIN Project website on social media, or by using an online entry form: rainnorthants.co.uk/nominate-your-flood-resilience-hero/

Winners will be announced at a celebratory afternoon tea reception at the Chester House Estate on 4th December, hosted by RAIN’s project manager Sarah Parr, alongside special guest, flood resilience champion ‘Flood Mary’ – Mary Long-Dhonau OBE.

Award Categories

Flood Action Group Award – A community group driving real change and accountability on flood risk. (Category sponsor: Resilico) Flood Action Award – An individual who consistently shows up for their community in times of flooding. (Category sponsor: Watertight International) Nature’s Champion Group Award – A volunteer-led group improving flood resilience through nature. (Category sponsor: Woodland Dwelling) Nature’s Champion Award – An individual leading hands-on environmental action. (Category sponsor: Ebsford Environmental) People’s Choice – Open nominations for anyone admired locally; all nominees will be recognised. (Category sponsor: BioScapes) Holistic Advocate Award – Celebrating someone who takes a joined-up, systems-based approach to flood risk. (Category sponsor: Environment Agency) Parish Support Award – A parish council that goes above and beyond for their community. (Category sponsor: 3Keel) Community Friend Award – A neighbourly hero whose kindness makes a real difference during flood events. (Category sponsor: Nene Rivers Trust) Flood Resilient Farmer Award – A landowner who’s made space for water and protected others through innovative practices. (Category sponsor: Landscape Enterprise Networks) Young Resilience Champion – A child or young person (aged 16 or under) making waves in flood education or natural flood management. (Category sponsor: HR Wallingford) Climate-Resilient Schools Award (Gold, Silver, Bronze) - Celebrating schools that go above and beyond to empower their students in climate and flood resilience. Whether through eco-clubs, hands-on nature-based learning, or inspiring the next generation of green changemakers, these awards honour the schools creating lasting environmental impact in our communities. (Category sponsor: Environment Agency)

“These awards are about more than recognition; they’re a celebration of the heart, energy and collaboration that makes our communities stronger and more flood-resilient,” said Sarah Parr, Project Manager for RAIN.

“Whether it’s someone checking on vulnerable neighbours, a farmer adapting their land, or a young person planting trees, we want to hear about the people making a real difference in our Northamptonshire catchments.”

The Flood & Toast awards are kindly being sponsored by several of RAIN’s valued partners, with Watertight International – property flood resilience specialists – generously supporting the event as overall lead sponsor.

Concludes Sarah: “We’re hugely grateful to all our sponsors for helping to make this celebration possible. Their support reflects the power of partnership in building flood resilience and we look forward to recognising some truly inspiring stories across our catchments in three months’ time. Please get your votes in now!”

Nominate Here:

Deadline for entries: Friday 26 September 2025

For more information, visit the RAIN Project’s website: www.rainnorthants.co.uk

The RAIN Project (Resilience and Innovation Northants) is funded by Defra as part of the £200 million Flood and Coastal Innovation Programmes, which is managed by the Environment Agency. It brings together local authorities, landowners, communities, organisations and residents to explore new ways of managing flood risk through innovation and collaboration.