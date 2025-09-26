Under 12s football team sports new kit thanks to EFL Trophy partner Vertu

Barton FC Panthers under 12s' new kit is sponsored by Vertu Motors

A Barton Seagrave youth football team has joined the likes of Burnley FC, Sunderland AFC and Birmingham City FC after securing sponsorship from one of the UK’s leading motor retailers, Vertu.

The motor group, which is also the title sponsor of the EFL Trophy, has partnered with Barton FC Panthers under 12s, sponsoring the team’s new away kit for the 2025/26 season, along with training tops for the team’s three coaches.

The team joined staff from Vertu for a ‘kit reveal’ at Vertu Renault Leicester earlier this month, with the players eager to try out their new shirts.

The coaches say the new partnership with Vertu Motors, which operates more than 200 franchised dealerships across the UK, reflects the Panthers’ drive and success following a summer of tournament triumph.

Barton Panthers’ coach Matthew Course said: “Grassroots football relies on goodwill and volunteers alongside the backing of big players like Vertu Motors. We are hugely grateful for sponsorship from a nationwide company – it makes all the difference to a local club like ours.

“Seeing our team’s name alongside Premier League clubs in the list of Vertu sponsors can only serve as inspiration as we aim to emulate some of their success on the field.”

Paul Couchman, General Sales Manager at Vertu Renault Leicester, said: “We are pleased to be able to support Barton FC Panthers and to support local communities in any way we can.

“It was great to meet the boys and their coaches at the kit reveal – their enthusiasm and passion for football and their team was obvious.

“We look forward to seeing how the boys get on in what I am sure will be a successful season.”

Barton Panthers, part of Barton Football Club, play every Sunday in the Weetabix Youth Football League, and have already had a strong start to the new season.

Vertu, part of the Vertu Motors group, which formally operated as Bristol Street Motors and is also the Official Car Dealer of the EFL, is part of the FTSE 350 Index, the 350 largest companies on the London Stock Exchange.

Specialising in the sales of new and used cars and commercial vehicles, the brand also offers servicing, parts and bodyshop facilities.

For more details visit Vertu’s website.