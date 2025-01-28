‘Ultimate test for American democracy’ - University experts react to the second Trump presidency
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Featuring David Waller, UON’s Senior Lecturer in American Politics, and Marco Gundermann, Head of Economics, International Relations & Development, together they delve deeper into what Trump stands for and how that will impact, America, Europe and the rest of the world.
David describes Trump’s presidency as a pivotal moment in modern politics and said: “This is the ultimate test for American democracy. The strain on the Constitution and the shift toward authoritarian governance under Trump could reshape the nation’s future in ways we’ve never seen before.”
Marco examines the global economic ripple effects, highlighting the risks of rising tariffs, inflation, and a transactional approach to international relations. He warns that Trump’s actions could usher in a new era of uncertainty, impacting markets and governance worldwide.
The podcast also delves into Trump’s departure from traditional norms, his populist rhetoric, and the domestic and international consequences of his policies.
Stream the full episode now on University of Northampton Podcasts - https://bit.ly/40AksvH.