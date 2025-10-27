UHN teams celebrate 50 years of play in healthcare.

Play teams across the University Hospitals of Northamptonshire (UHN) – which is made up of both Northampton General and Kettering General Hospitals – have celebrated play in healthcare week.

Our hospitals have celebrated the 50th anniversary of Play in Healthcare Week, an annual initiative dedicated to supporting young people during their hospital stays. The event saw play teams at both sites organising a wide array of special events, welcoming beloved characters, and hosting interactive activities designed to bring joy and comfort to children and their families.

Young patients were delighted by surprise visits from Princesses Elsa and Anna from Arendelle, Snow White, Spiderman, and the canine heroes from Paw Patrol.

The week was filled with engaging entertainment including messy experiments from Professor Ham’s Science Club, captivating stories from Preacher the Storyteller, lively Scottish Country Dancing, magic shows, and facepainting.

Hospital corridors were buzzing with excitement as the teams created a memorable atmosphere for both children and staff. That atmosphere was helped when we welcomed a visit from a pack of dinosaurs, from baby triceratops to Yoshi – a full sized raptor.

Claire Green, Play Specialist at KGH, said “I am very fortunate to be in a job that I absolutely love. As anyone who’s been admitted to hospital will know - it can be confusing or unsettling. Being part of the play team, I am very lucky to be able to use play in a way that eases a child’s stay in hospital - keeping them calm, helping them to understand what’s going to happen to them during their stay and reduce anxieties. Play in Healthcare Week expands on this ethos and helps us demonstrate the benefits play has on the wellbeing of children and young people.”

Play is recognised as central to the physical, mental, and emotional health of children and young people. Throughout the year, play specialists at both hospitals use specialised play techniques to help children manage the challenges of hospital stays and medical procedures.

Emma Fee, Play Specialist at NGH, added, “We wanted to make this year's Play in Healthcare week a celebration of 50 years of play, and show that play doesn’t stop – even when you’re in hospital.

We were fortunate to have so many amazing people donate their time and talent to help us celebrate. The highlight of the week was probably walking a very naughty dinosaur into the hospital from the car park – the laughter from the people we passed showed that play doesn’t stop, regardless of your age.”

The celebrations at NGH culminated in Playchella, a festival of play featuring a piñata, silent disco, mini-makeovers, and sweet treats. Meanwhile, KGH marked 50 years of play with a special afternoon tea for patients and their families, courtesy of the KGH Catering Team.

Play in Healthcare Week continues to highlight the importance of play in promoting wellbeing and resilience among children and young people in hospital, ensuring that each child’s stay is as comfortable and uplifting as possible.